Al Sharpton demands Trump 'deliver for black America' with admin positions

Left-wing activist Al Sharpton issued a sharp rebuke of President-elect Donald Trump over his Cabinet and administration nominations and demanded he "deliver" for black America.

Sharpton issued a statement Tuesday after Trump made several nominations to his Cabinet and other administration positions.

'The president-elect needs to put his money where his mouth is if he actually wants to deliver for Black America.'

“In the two weeks since Donald Trump was elected to a second term, he has put forth a dozen troubling nominees, yet the most alarming factor in his proposed cabinet is that not a single candidate is Black,” wrote Sharpton.

He went on to point out the Trump campaign focused on garnering the vote of blacks, especially males, in the presidential election. He also criticized the controversial nomination of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) as U.S. attorney general.

“Trump spent this campaign selling himself to Black voters, especially men, by peddling sneakers and implying his criminal convictions would resonate with our community. Instead of meeting the demands of more Black voters who supported him, Donald Trump has proposed an Attorney General nominee wrapped up in an ethics probe over trafficking allegations and a Health Secretary whose views on vaccines and other safeguards could devastate our community."

Sharpton then mocked Trump for comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln.

"Right now, it appears that the self-proclaimed ‘best president for Black America since Abraham Lincoln’ has lost interest in us," he concluded. "The president-elect needs to put his money where his mouth is if he actually wants to deliver for Black America.”

Some Republican members of Congress have publicly opined that Gaetz has zero chance of being approved for attorney general, but others are convinced the nomination is pivotal for the success of the incoming Trump administration.

Sharpton has faced criticism after the Harris-Walz campaign divulged in finance records that it had given his nonprofit organization half a million dollars prior to a softball interview between Harris and the activist. Sharpton was paid $650,00 by the nonprofit in 2021.

