Sexually harassing the chief? Self-admitted illegal alien Democrat mayor embroiled in new scandal

The Democrat mayor of St. Paul who once confessed on the floor of the Minnesota House that she is "an illegal in this country" now finds herself at the center of an entirely new controversy.

In June 2025, then-state Rep. Kaohly Her (DFL) told her colleagues that her father got her family into America from Laos by falsifying immigration paperwork. A few months later, Her — now a U.S. citizen and a vociferous critic of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — was elected mayor of St. Paul.

'The mayor has deep respect for city employees.'

Like her father, Her also apparently has a strained relationship with the law — or at least with law enforcement.

The City of Saint Paul has hired Resolute Law, an outside law firm, to investigate Mayor Her over allegations of sexual harassment against St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and other city employees, reported the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Chris Madel, the attorney who is representing Chief Henry, noted in an April 1 letter to City Attorney Irene Kao that the police chief had decided to designate himself as a formal complainant against the Democrat mayor "for illegal employment practices against City employees, including himself."

The letter accuses Her of using "one or more mobile phones to communicate inappropriate, and, indeed, unlawful text messages" to city employees, including an alleged message — accompanying an image of a police officer's face superimposed on a baby's body — about giving someone "a good weinering."

Her's office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Madel demanded that the city take "all steps necessary to perform a full filesystem extraction" of each of Her's mobile phones, which would provide investigators with access to her text messages, photos, videos, and emails.

Madel said that Henry had made the decision "after becoming aware that the Mayor's conduct has extended beyond isolated incidents and has included sexual harassment of subordinate City employees, including members of the Saint Paul Police Department. Recognizing both the seriousness of that misconduct and the vulnerability of those directly affected, he is concerned that, absent a formal complaint, the behavior will continue unchecked and may expose others to retaliation for speaking out."

Henry's attorney told Alpha News that the chief is attempting to hold the leftist mayor accountable "because it's the right thing to do. And he just helped crack a triple homicide in under four hours — that’s the work he’s focused on right now: keeping citizens safe."

A spokeswoman for the foreign-born mayor's office told KSTP-TV, "To protect confidentiality and the integrity of the process, the City will not comment on an active investigation. The mayor has deep respect for city employees and regrets any unintended impact her actions may have had."

While Her is now supposedly remorseful, this may not be her first rodeo.

Shirly Yang, who apparently served with Her for years on the board of the National Kidney Foundation in the Gopher State, recently sought a restraining order against Her for alleged intimidation and harassment. According to Yang, whose petition was ultimately denied by a Ramsey County court referee in January, the mayor allegedly inundated her with inappropriate messages, frequently of a sexually explicit and intrusive nature.

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