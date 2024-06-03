Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces she's undergoing treatment for cancer

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas said in a statement that she is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year," the congresswoman noted. "I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me."

'We hope for total healing and that God gives your medical team the wisdom and skill necessary to see you through this.'

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle responded by noting that they are praying for Jackson Lee.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted, "Heidi and I are praying for you, Sheila. We hope for total healing and that God gives your medical team the wisdom and skill necessary to see you through this."

"Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is my friend and fellow House Budget Committee member. While we have our share of philosophical and policy disagreements, I know Congresswoman Lee to be prepared and impassioned in representing her constituents. Please join me in praying for my fellow Texan that she will have a speedy and full recovery," GOP Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas tweeted.

"Ever since I've served in Congress, Sheila has been a dear friend. She is an unstoppable force for social justice, an unrelenting advocate for the vulnerable. Lord knows, she's a fighter. I know she'll make it through this, and I'm praying for her swift recovery," Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey said in a post.

After losing the Houston mayoral runoff election in December, the lawmaker, who has served in Congress since 1995, announced that she would seek re-election.

