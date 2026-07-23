Shocking police footage shows man brutally beating victim with a baseball bat

A Connecticut police officer shot and killed a man who was brutally beating his father with a baseball bat on Sunday, according to residents in the neighborhood.

Meriden police said they were called to the residence on Sagamore Road at about 10 a.m. on Sunday over reports of a domestic violence situation.

An autopsy found that the victim died from blunt force head injuries and listed his cause of death as homicide.

The shocking body camera footage shows a man beating a victim with a bat as the officer arrives.

The officer yells at the man to stop, but he continues attacking the man. Seconds later, the officer shoots at the man, who falls down.

The alleged attacker was identified as 38-year-old Robert Lee Jenkins III, who was treated for gunshot wounds and hospitalized before he was declared dead at about 11:30 p.m.

His victim was also declared dead at the scene.

WVIT-TV reported that numerous neighbors in the area confirmed the victim to be the father of Jenkins, but Connecticut law prevents the identification of victims of certain crimes.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General said the cause of death for Jenkins was determined by the chief medical examiner to be multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

An autopsy found that the victim died from blunt force head injuries and listed his cause of death as homicide.

Some reports indicate that the officer fired nearly 20 times at Jenkins.

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The Office of the Inspector General released the body camera footage from the harrowing incident.

The New Haven Judicial District State's Attorney's Office is investigating the incident along with the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and the Meriden Police Department.

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