Boy, 9, witnesses armed robbery while at bank to open his first checking account; his grandmom calls his response 'surreal'

July 13 was shaping up to be a big day in the life of a 9-year-old Arizona boy named Hunter.

You see, on that day Hunter entered the Mesa Bank of America with his grandmother, Colette, to open his very first checking account, KNXV-TV reported.

'You can't let your fear guide you; you have to meet it head-on.'

Hunter — a bespectacled, blond-haired kid headed into the fourth grade — had spent the week doing work at his grandparents' house and earned just under $200, the station said, adding that his grandmom suggested they deposit Hunter's cash in the bank.

But it turns out Hunter's big day also would be unforgettable for a rather scary reason.

KNXV said Hunter spotted someone entering the bank wearing a mask — but instead of panicking, Hunter reacted with courage well beyond his years.

"He just walked up and tapped me on the shoulder," Colette told KNXV, adding that she noticed "the calmness in his demeanor, it was surreal. I just turned my head and saw the teller there with something pointed at her head."

That something was a knife, KNXV reported.

With that, Hunter and his grandmother got under a desk for safety and didn't hear the suspect say anything during the robbery, the station said.

"I did not hear anything; All I heard was my Nana's breathing really hard," Hunter recalled to KNXV.

Truth be told, the station said Hunter also was thinking about his hard-earned cash — $160 of his own money plus $27 in change from Colette.

"If I lose it, $160 down the drain!" Hunter explained to KNXV.

That same day, Mesa police arrested a woman who tried to rob the bank, the station said, adding that she was booked on charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct. Police said no one was injured, KNXV reported.

RELATED: Blaze News original: 10 inspiring examples of Good Samaritans who ran toward danger to help others, often defeating bad guys

After giving police a statement, Hunter and his grandmother returned to the Bank of America the very next day to open his checking account, the station said.

"You can't let your fear guide you; you have to meet it head-on," Colette told KNXV.

When the station asked Hunter what his first debit card purchase would be, he replied that he wants to buy his grandmother a new keyboard — and maybe soon a computer for himself.

But when KNXV asked him what he would say to the bank robber, Hunter's reply was blunt: "Get a job."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!