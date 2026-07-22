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House narrowly passes SAVE America Act as rider to trillion-dollar spending bill
July 22, 2026
7 Republicans voted against the bill.
President Donald Trump was finally able to pass his SAVE America Act through the U.S. House, but it may not make it through the Senate.
The House narrowly passed a massive $1.15 trillion defense spending bill on a 216-212 vote with the SAVE America Act as a rider.
'In an increasingly dangerous world, we are reminded of President Reagan's admonition that freedom is not passed along in the bloodstream.'
Six Democrats voted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, and seven Republicans voted against it.
The bill will raise service member pay by 5% to 7%, increase education and child care availability for military families, and spend $1.8 billion for barracks and housing costs.
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana praised the bill by claiming it would "ensure America maintains the most lethal, most dynamic, most capable fighting force in the world."
Senate Democrats were able to block one version of the bill last week.
"In an increasingly dangerous world, we are reminded of President Reagan's admonition that freedom is not passed along in the bloodstream," Johnson continued. "It must be fought for and protected so the next generation may enjoy the same level of security and opportunity we have known. And that starts in Congress."
One sticking point in the bill was the expansion of collaboration between the Israel's defense forces and the U.S. military on weapons and intelligence development.
Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) excoriated the bill in a scathing statement.
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"Time and again we are seeing from this administration, and their Republican yes-men in Congress, that they simply do not care that working people are struggling," she said.
"I refuse to support that agenda and will continue working to stop this funding and actually invest in our people and our communities," she added.
If the bill is approved by the Senate, it will go to Trump's desk for approval.
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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