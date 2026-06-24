Trump team slams 'b***h' Democrat for floating bizarre conspiracy theory on housing bill delay

Democrats are grasping at straws after the president gave Congress an ultimatum on the housing affordability bill passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is intended to increase access to financing and grants in order to provide more housing units in hopes of lowering housing costs.

'He probably spent hours laughing to himself thinking that peddling this lie would be funny.'

Just hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to sign the bill into law, he canceled the event and told Congress he would hold the bill hostage until lawmakers passed the SAVE Act.

"Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the president wrote on social media.

Republicans have been pushing the SAVE Act to require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, but Democrats have vehemently opposed the legislation on the basis that it might disenfranchise some legal voters.

The development appeared to catch everyone off guard as they scrambled to respond, but Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu of California stole the top prize for most bizarre reply.

"We have a bipartisan housing bill that both the Congress and Senate passed. There was supposed to be a big signing ceremony today in the Capitol, and then all of a sudden Donald Trump decides he's not coming to sign the bill," said Lieu to reporters at a media briefing.

"Well, why is that? Did he wake up on the wrong side of the bed? Is he unable to stay awake today? What's causing him to chicken out again? Is it taco Wednesday? Or is it side effects from a drug? We don't know," he continued.

"This erratic behavior of the president is very concerning. He's having trouble staying awake at many White House events and Cabinet meetings. He has clearly some weakness in one of his arms. He's got swelling in his hands, and the White House needs to come clean," Lieu said.

He cited a report that a high-profile 79-year-old person in the U.S. was able to obtain a special drug under the compassionate use provision usually reserved for terminal cases.

"We need to know: Did Donald Trump get this special drug from Eli Lilly?" he added. "And if he did, why is that the case?"

Assistant to the president and White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung fired off an insulting response to Lieu.

"Ted Lewd is a dumbass," he wrote on social media. "He probably spent hours laughing to himself thinking that peddling this lie would be funny. Sadly for Ted, there’s no special new drug to cure being a b***h."

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Lieu fired back at Cheung on social media, where he thanked him for "amplifying" the Democrat's remarks.

"I see you didn’t answer the question I asked," said Lieu. "Was trump [sic] the mystery patient who received the special experimental drug by Eli Lilly under the law designed for people with terminal illnesses?"

The White House has denied the allegation that the president received the weight-loss drug under the special accommodation.

The fate of the housing bill remains uncertain.

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