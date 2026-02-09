Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
'Slap in the face': Trump tears into Super Bowl halftime show performance
February 09, 2026
'Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.'
For Americans tuning in to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, there was more than one choice for halftime show entertainment. Viewers could watch Bad Bunny's halftime show at the Super Bowl, most of which was in Spanish, or they could switch over to Turning Point USA's counterprogramming on YouTube and other social media platforms.
President Trump apparently watched the former — and quickly made his opinions about the show known.
'Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting.'
On Sunday night, Trump attacked the performance via Truth Social.
"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," Trump said.
RELATED: Bad Bunny delivers just 1 line in English during Super Bowl LX halftime show
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
He continued, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!"
Trump added that there was "nothing inspirational" about the show, but that the "Fake News Media" would shower the performance with praise "because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD."
Trump concluded the post with a familiar call to replace the NFL's "ridiculous new Kickoff Rule," a request he has made on more than one occasion when talking about the league.
Turning Point's alternative show drew as many as 6.1 million concurrent viewers, according to one estimate from the Athletic.
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
