Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump administration to extend pause in SNAP funding

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration's request to extend the pause of an order to fully fund food aid benefits for a few days.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson previously granted the emergency pause on an order from U.S. District Judge John McConnell from Rhode Island for the government to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Many on the left excoriated her for what they perceived as a pro-Trump order.

Solicitor General John Sauer argued in the emergency appeal on behalf of the government.

"The core power of Congress is that of the purse, while the executive is tasked with allocating limited resources across competing priorities," he said.

"But here, the court below took the current shutdown as effective license to declare a federal bankruptcy and appoint itself the trustee," Sauer contined, "charged with picking winners and losers among those seeking some part of the limited pool of remaining federal funds."

While the Trump administration had agreed to partially fund the program by about 65%, McConnell's order called the government to use a separate pool of funding to fully support the program.

"The only way to end this crisis — which the executive is adamant to end — is for Congress to reopen the government," Sauer said.

That effort to end the government shutdown appeared to be successful after Democrats caved to Republicans demands.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi thanked the court for the ruling.

"Our @TheJusticeDept attorneys just secured a further administrative stay through Thursday at midnight at the Supreme Court to prevent further judicial upheaval for the SNAP and Child Nutrition programs," she wrote. "Thank you to the Court for allowing Congress to continue its swift progress to end the shutdown WITHOUT last-ditch disruption from lower courts. We will continue fighting and winning to protect President Trump's agenda from meritless judicial activism."

Critics of the SNAP program point to examples on social media of recipients proudly admitting to abusing the program. In on case, a woman said she had been on SNAP for nearly three decades, though that report did not indicate whether she was suffering from disabilities.

"The first thing I did was grab my phone and call, and when I heard 'zero dollars,' my chest went into my throat!" said Maggie Aragon of New Mexico to KOAT-TV. "I have depended on those benefits since the 1990s, and it's detrimental to my life if I don't get them."

About 42 million people rely on SNAP benefits.

