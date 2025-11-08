Trump administration seeks emergency Supreme Court order to pause ruling for full SNAP funding

The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to pause an order forcing the government to fully fund food aid benefits as the government shutdown drags on.

The administration is seeking the intervention from the court by 9:30 p.m. Friday after an appeals court ruled earlier in the day against the government.

'From SNAP to paychecks to flights: every delay, every cut, every paycheck missed is part of their plan. Democrats are playing politics while Americans pay the price.'

"The core power of Congress is that of the purse, while the executive is tasked with allocating limited resources across competing priorities," Solicitor General John Sauer argued in the emergency appeal.

"But here, the court below took the current shutdown as effective license to declare a federal bankruptcy and appoint itself the trustee," he added, "charged with picking winners and losers among those seeking some part of the limited pool of remaining federal funds."

Democracy Forward represents a group of cities, churches, nonprofits, and a union who are challenging the emergency appeal and want the lower order to stand.

"The Trump-Vance administration continues to attempt — over and over — to take food out of the hands of families, seniors, workers, and children. And every time they tried, the courts told them what the law already makes clear: They cannot," Democracy Forward president Skye Perryman said.

"American families should not be used as political props in a shutdown that this White House manufactured," she added. "Even as the administration attempts — again — through an appeal to the Supreme Court to deprive people of nutrition, we will continue to meet them with effective legal action and secure benefits for the American people."

About 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits.

"From SNAP to paychecks to flights: every delay, every cut, every paycheck missed is part of their plan. Democrats are playing politics while Americans pay the price," reads a statement from the White House.

RELATED: Woman goes viral after admitting to being on SNAP benefits for 3 decades

Prior to the SNAP ruling, a separate judge also ruled against the Trump administration in a lawsuit from a federal workers' union that accused it of acting against their free speech rights.

The shutdown is entering its sixth week.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!