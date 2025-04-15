Liberals outraged at gay dad adoption sketch on 'SNL,' but many on the right love it

A sketch on "Saturday Night Live" about a gay couple adopting a child is getting some praise from many on the right, but liberals are outraged over it.

The sketch stars guest Jon Hamm as part of a homosexual couple visiting a group of friends, and they unexpectedly bring their newborn child. The friends are bewildered as they try to understand how the couple was able to obtain a child.

'The culture is shifting. This is hilarious and promising.'

Some viewers expressed their outrage on social media that "SNL" broadcast a sketch that appeared to be politically incorrect.

"So SNL, widely disdained among conservatives, is now alienating it's (sic) liberal core fans - because, why? I've never seen a TV show commit suicide before," responded one critic.

"Snl gay dad with baby sketch is awful. putting us back years," replied one account with pronouns in its profile.

"The people that want queer people dead already won, must you also validate them by trying to curry their favor? what are you doing. really," said writer Ayesha Siddiqi.

Video of the sketch on the show's account went viral with millions of views.

Many on the right were shocked that "SNL" would promote a sketch they found hilarious.

"At this rate I might watch SNL again. The culture is shifting. This is hilarious and promising. First time in 15 years I’ve seen the LGBT third rail be mocked on TV," responded Charlie Kirk of TPUSA.

"We’re so back and I don’t even watch SNL. Thank God the tides are turning so we can make fun of the insanity in our world again," read another comment.

"Hey! SNL is getting kinda funny again! I hope this keeps up. It's been DECADES of super not funny," read an account identifying as libertarian.

Others, like Allie Beth Stuckey, host of BlazeTV's "Relatable," found an important lesson in the sketch.

"Oh my gosh. 'You guys said that after dinner you were going to go to a rave called 'bulge dungeon'—and now today you have a baby?' The purchasing of children deserves mockery and derision," she wrote.

