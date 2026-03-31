Socialist Mamdani rolls out costly ‘free’ child care program to NYC workers — after crying financial crisis

New York City's democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, announced a free child care program for city workers after previously claiming the city faces a $12 billion budget deficit. His goal is to provide universal child care to all New York City residents, and the program is being implemented in phases.

Mamdani held a press conference on Monday to unveil NYC's first free, on-site child care pilot program, which will serve year-round approximately 40 children ages 6 weeks to 3 years.

'When we took office, we inherited a historic budget gap.'

The program will begin in the fall after the city completes its $10 million renovation at the David N. Dinkins Municipal Building to create a 4,000-square-foot child care facility. The building currently houses over 2,000 employees.

The mayor's office claims the program will put "upwards of $20,000 a year back in the pockets of working families."

"Change begins at home. As we deliver universal child care to New Yorkers, that work must include the public servants who keep this city running," Mamdani stated. "We are bringing year-round, no-cost child care right here to Lower Manhattan — not just saving families money, but giving them back hours of their time. No parent should have to spend hours commuting just to ensure their child is safe and cared for."

RELATED: Mamdani made big promises to cut the budget — here's the embarrassing result so far

Jason Alpert-Wisnia/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

Mamdani's campaign has estimated that the mayor's universal child care program will cost $6 billion annually.

Shortly after being inaugurated early this year, Mamdani claimed that New York City was "facing a serious fiscal crisis."

"There is a massive fiscal deficit in our city's budget to the tune of at least $12 billion," he stated in January.

RELATED: Socialist Mamdani’s tax assault on NYC’s rich begins — claims Adams forced his hand with fiscal crisis

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images

Mamdani blamed former New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) for the city's alleged budget crisis. Adams has consistently denied leaving a deficit in the city's budget, insisting instead that he left over $8 billion in reserves.

Mamdani provided an update on the city's budget in February, stating, "When we took office, we inherited a historic budget gap. Our aggressive savings plan, daily incorporation of updated revenue and bonus estimates, and our deployment of in-year reserves in tandem with more than a billion dollars in additional aid from Governor [Kathy] Hochul, have lowered that deficit from an initial $12 billion to $5.4 billion. While considerably less, it is still a significant chasm."

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