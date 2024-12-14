Son tries to drop off father's dead body at sheriff's station and gets arrested for murder

New York police said a man was arrested for murder after he tried to drop off his father's dead body with two gunshot wounds at a sheriff's station.

Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said that 30-year-old Richard Fluegel Jr. dropped off the body of Richard Fluegel Sr. at the sheriff's office at the Livingston County Government Center on Monday.

'We don't have people just show up and say they have a dead body with them and they'd like to turn in. It’s not common.'

Dougherty said someone called the county's 911 line to alert them that Fluegel Jr. was in their parking lot with a dead body. The caller was later identified as the son's attorney.

The sheriff said this was very unusual for the area.

"That's very abnormal, as you can imagine," Dougherty added. "I have never heard of that in my career here. I don't think a lot of law enforcement agencies have people doing that. It's a very unique situation where someone calls and says 'Yeah, I'm here and I want to turn in a body.'"

Police said the elder Dougherty had two shotgun wounds.

Dougherty said the victim had driven his car from his home on 2 p.m. and never returned, which alarmed his family.

“Ultimately, his family files a missing person report and on early Monday morning — so now you are into the 9th — it entered into our realm at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office because, using technology, they were able to locate the vehicle in the village of Dansville," he explained.

Police are still trying to determine what motive the son might have had for allegedly shooting his father.

“Livingston County is a safe place," Dougherty added. "This kind of stuff doesn’t happen. We don't have people just show up and say they have a dead body with them and they'd like to turn in. It’s not common."

Photos and videos from the case can be viewed on WHAM-TV's channel's channel on YouTube video.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!