Democrats want Sonia Sotomayor to retire so much they're even floating a wild scheme — but she reportedly refuses to cave

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is not going to take directions from discontented liberals.

Since last year, progressives have demanded that Sotomayor, 70, needs to retire from the Supreme Court so that President Joe Biden can nominate a young liberal justice in her place. Democrats are angry about the court's current composition, which includes six conservative justices and three liberals, and they fear another Ruth Bader Ginsburg situation: a liberal justice not retiring only to pass away while still on the court, thus allowing a Republican president to nominate a conservative justice to replace a liberal one.

'She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know.'

The demand for Sotomayor's retirement took on new life last week after Donald Trump's resounding victory.

It's a "hair-on-fire" moment for Democrats, Politico reported. Not only are there demands coming from progressives on social media, but Democratic members of the Senate are "actively engaging" in a conversation about how to push Sotomayor into retirement before Biden's presidency ends and the next Congress is sworn in, according to Politico.

Democrats so much want Sotomayor to retire that Bakari Sellers, a former Democratic state lawmaker turned liberal pundit, even floated the possibility of forcing her out and replacing her with Vice President Kamala Harris.

But Sotomayor reportedly has no plans to retire.

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal, ABC News, and CNN all reported that the Supreme Court's most liberal justice will not retire, citing people and sources close to Sotomayor.

"She's in great health, and the court needs her now more than ever," one source told CNN.

"This is no time to lose her important voice on the court. She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know," a person close to the justice told the Wall Street Journal.

In January, Sotomayor made headlines when she admitted that she lives in "frustration" when the Supreme Court hands down rulings that she disagrees with, saying that "every loss" leaves her "traumatize[d]." She followed up those remarks by admitting in May that she sometimes cries after court rulings.

"There are days that I've come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried," she said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!