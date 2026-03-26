Soros-backed Democrat DA threatens ICE agents helping at airport: ‘President cannot pardon you’

Philadelphia's far-left district attorney issued a warning to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who have been deployed to the city's airport to help ease the burden on Transportation Security Administration agents amid the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

During a press conference at the Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) threatened to arrest and prosecute ICE agents.

'If you don't like it, Larry, tell your fellow Democrats to fund' DHS.

"I have a message for the good people, and there are a lot of good people who work for ICE as agents: Keep your oath; uphold the United States Constitution," Krasner stated.

He said that he views "mass deportation" as "immoral," but added that his opinion "does not matter for my job."

"My job is to enforce the law," he continued.

"You commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia — I prosecute you. That is how it works. No, I don't take a phone call from the president, saying, 'Let him go.' No, the president cannot pardon you."

RELATED: 'We will find you': Soros-backed district attorney vows to 'hunt down' ICE agents who violate law

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Krasner, who previously received financial aid from left-wing billionaire George Soros, repeated that President Donald Trump would not be able to pardon prosecuted ICE agents.

"And yes, I will put you in handcuffs, and I will put you in a courtroom. And if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell if you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this airport anything like what you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people. We are not having that here," Krasner added.

RELATED: 'You don't want this smoke': Philly DA and sheriff threaten ICE officers — DHS just laughs

Larry Krasner. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Krasner posted a video on social media further condemning ICE's deployment to airports.

"My message to ICE agents deployed at PHL Airport: Don't break the law, or you're going to find out," he wrote.

The White House responded by calling Krasner "sick and deranged."

"@ICEgov is there to help because Democrats have forced @TSA officers to work without paychecks. If you don't like it, Larry, tell your fellow Democrats to fund @DHSgov," Rapid Response 47 replied.

“To most Americans, our ICE officers are heroes as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists,” DHS acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told Blaze News. “What Krasner is trying to do is unlawful, and he knows it. Federal officials acting in the course of their duties are immune from liability under state law.”

“Attacks and demonization of ICE law enforcement are wrong. Because of smears like this, our ICE officers are now facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists,” Bis continued. “What’s immoral is illegal aliens killing American citizens like 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman, who was shot and killed last week, allegedly by Jose Medina-Medina, a Venezuelan criminal illegal alien.”

Editor’s note: This article has been edited after publication to incorporate a statement from the DHS.

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