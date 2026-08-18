Middle school teacher allegedly tried to persuade student aged 13 years of age or younger to engage in a sexual act

A South Carolina teacher is accused of soliciting an underage student through "explicit" text messages to engage in a sexual act, police announced.

Police said 45-year-old Megan Lawrimore Bolt, of Florence, was arrested on Aug. 11. Bolt was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

'This situation was brought to our attention by a parent of the student involved, and we took immediate action and reported it directly to law enforcement.'

South Carolina law states: "A person eighteen years of age or older commits the offense of criminal solicitation of a minor if he or she knowingly contacts or communicates with, or attempts to contact or communicate with, a person who is under the age of eighteen, or a person reasonably believed to be under the age of eighteen, for the purpose of or with the intent of persuading, inducing, enticing, or coercing the person to engage or participate in a sexual activity."

A person convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor in South Carolina faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Police said Bolt was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond on Aug. 11.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "According to investigators, between the dates of April 1, 2026, and August 5, 2026, Bolt, a public-school teacher, is alleged to have knowingly communicated sexually explicit texts with a minor student, 13 years of age or younger, with the intent of persuading the minor to engage in a sexual act."

Citing Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, the Post and Courier reported that Bolt had been a music teacher at John W. Moore Middle School before being terminated.

Bolt is not currently listed on the school's staff directory.

Florence 1 Schools, the school district that includes John W. Moore Middle School, issued a statement to WPDE-TV:

This situation was brought to our attention by a parent of the student involved, and we took immediate action and reported it directly to law enforcement. The individual referenced in this matter is currently not an employee of Florence One Schools. Any further information regarding the circumstances of the arrest should be directed to law enforcement.

The Florence 1 Schools employee handbook notes that any staff member "having any interaction/activity of a sexual nature or intent with a student" is considered to have engaged in misconduct "while on duty on/off district premises."

WPDE obtained records from the South Carolina Department of Education that showed Bolt received her teaching certification in music and choral education in December 2002.

Bolt's certification remains valid through June 2029, according to education records.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Blaze News.

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