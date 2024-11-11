Photo (left): Giles Clarke/Getty Images; Photo (right): Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Spirit Airlines plane hit with gunfire while landing in Haiti; one person injured
November 11, 2024
The plane was diverted to the Dominican Republican after the violent attack.
Spirit Airlines said that a plane attempting to land in Haiti was diverted to the Dominican Republican after it was hit by gunfire and one person was injured.
'We have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Cap-Haitien (CAP) pending further evaluation.'
The budget airline said Flight 951 had departed on Monday from Fort Lauderdale and was to land at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, but it instead landed in Santiago after being struck several times by gunfire.
One of the bullets grazed a flight attendant, who sustained minor injuries. The plane also sustained damage consistent with gunfire, according to the airline.
None of the passengers were injured, and the flight attendant was evaluated by medical personnel. Other flights into Haiti were grounded.
"The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Cap-Haitien (CAP) pending further evaluation," read a statement from the airline.
Haiti has been rocked by a civil war after the government fell and violent criminal gangs battled for control of the island nation. Haitian refugees absorbed into the U.S. became an emotional talking point in the November election as President-elect Donald Trump criticized the lax immigration policies of the Biden administration.
Images and video of the damage to the plane can be viewed at the New York Post channel on YouTube.
