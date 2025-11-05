Photo by Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Spotify to continue airing ICE recruitment ads despite Soros-linked complaint
November 05, 2025
MoveOn's petition calls the ads 'offensive government propaganda.'
The Trump administration has been actively recruiting new Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to assist in the effort to enforce United States law and remove illegal foreigners from America. However, some organizations have taken issue with the advertising efforts on Spotify to recruit people at this critical time.
'This ad is part of a wider campaign from the US government running across multiple platforms, including television, streaming, and online channels.'
MoveOn, a George Soros-affiliated organization, started a petition to specifically pressure Spotify to remove ICE recruitment ads from its platform.
The petition calls the advertisements "offensive government propaganda" that uses "inflammatory and dehumanizing language."
"And now Spotify and other streaming platforms are letting ICE use the platform that people pay for entertainment and connection as ICE's recruitment tactic. It's intrusive, offensive, and disturbing," the petition reads.
RELATED: Deportations top 2 million under Trump — and most aren't by force
Photo by Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images
The petition does not call out any other streaming platforms by name.
"This ad is part of a wider campaign from the U.S. government running across multiple platforms, including television, streaming, and online channels," a Spotify spokesperson told Blaze News
"Users can also help manage their ad experience in-app by liking or disliking an ad or logging into their account via web browser and updating their ad preferences," the spokesperson added.
The petition fails to mention that the only users affected by the ads are free subscribers. Paid subscribers do not receive advertising, leaving them virtually unaffected by the ads.
On Blaze News' last count, the petition has 36,914 signatures. The goal is 40,000.
MoveOn and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
