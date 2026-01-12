St. Paul council VP urges resistance — calls for tracking ICE agents, delivering groceries to illegal aliens

A Minnesota city politician is facing brutal backlash for supporting efforts to help illegal aliens in her city evade federal immigration enforcement.

St. Paul City Council Vice President Hwa Jeong Kim posted a video on social media calling on residents to resist Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations by delivering groceries to illegal aliens and tracking ICE agents.

'Today I'm kicking off one of our first mutual aid grocery runs in my neighborhood.'

Kim posted the call to her Instagram account after noting the surge of federal agents into her city. Copies of the video were widely circulated on social media.

"It's not even noon, and ICE has already kidnapped five of my neighbors. I've responded to one where we believe a whole family was taken with children," she said.

"There are more federal agents in Minnesota than we have of the St. Paul and Minneapolis police combined. And yet, there are neighbors that are showing up in incredible ways like standing in front of known targeted businesses helping escort workers home," Kim continued.

"Today I'm kicking off one of our first mutual aid grocery runs in my neighborhood — an easy way for folks to get involved, but it's because the workers have been pulled over time and time again attempting to make deliveries to families that are too afraid to even go grocery shopping," she added.

She went on to say she was disturbed by federal agents who were seen at city-owned properties and implied that her office was tracking their locations.

"If you see this, please record it to the best of your ability and submit to the Ward Five office," she said.

Kim faced fierce criticism online for the post.

"Who wants to tell her hiding indoors won't stop ICE from enforcing the law?" one critic responded.

"Bending over backwards to serve those invading America. Traitorous. Send this idiot back with them," another detractor said.

"Where do I apply?? Would it be illegal if I told ICE all the addresses I delivered to??" another account said.

RELATED: 'I don't care if I lose my job': Worker at Hilton hotel posts anti-ICE video on social media — then faces the consequences

A Blaze News request for comment from Kim's office on whether taxpayer funds were used for the project was not immediately answered.

Kim had called for the immediate arrest of the federal agent who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good after she blocked federal operations with her vehicle and then drove straight toward the agent.

The St. Paul City Council website indicates that all the members of the council are women. In 2023, it became the first major U.S. city to have an all-female council.

According to her website, Kim has been endorsed by the St. Paul Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the DFL Environmental Caucus, radical Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, among other Democrat-affiliated groups.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!