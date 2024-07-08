Biden administration releases report detailing extent of its LGBT imperialism abroad

The U.S. State Department is leading an international scheme at President Joe Biden's behest to leverage America's resources and reputation abroad to support LGBT activism, the acceptance of gender ideology, and the normalization of non-straight lifestyles. A recent report has revealed some of what goes into establishing an LGBT-affirming monoculture worldwide.

Former President Barack Obama issued a memorandum in late 2011 directing "all agencies engaged abroad to ensure that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the human rights of LGBT persons."

The memo went beyond having American agencies throw American weight around to curb perceived discrimination against non-straight foreigners but also to advance the LGBT agenda more broadly.

Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden issued a juiced-up version of the memorandum, indicating it "shall be the policy of the United States to pursue an end to violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics, and to lead by the power of our example in the cause of advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world."

The State Department's new "progress" report on the implementation of Biden's directive indicated that the agency has helped bankroll various LGBT activist organizations through the Global Equality Fund — a "public-private partnership" it manages with the support of a coalition of other countries and organizations. Through the GEF, the State Department has supported activist groups in African nations whose lawmakers were drafting or passing legislation supposedly criminalizing non-straight status or conduct.

According to the document, the State-run GEF has "supported 116 LGBTQI+ organizations in 73 countries with grants ranging from $8,000 to $25,000, and cumulatively total more than $3,200,000 over the last five years."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Agency for International Development has dumped over $7 million into activities at its missions that "integrate LGBTQI+ equities across a range of development sectors."

The apparent aim of such monetary support from Biden agencies is to pave the way to fuller LGBT acceptance. However, to shape the legal landscape, the administration has not just injected money but threatened to take it away.

Uganda, for instance, passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act last year, imposing sentences of up to life in imprisonment for gay sex and the death penalty for gay sex with a minor or a mentally compromised senior. Uganda's law also criminalized the promotion of homosexuality.

'We have emphasized the importance of ensuring broad access to evidence-based LGBTQI+-affirming care.'

According to the report, the U.S. has found numerous ways to punish Uganda for keeping the law on the books. Uganda has lost eligibility for African Growth and Opportunity Act benefits — duty-free access to the American market for various products — and has been denied significant government-to-government support. In addition to the Biden administration concern-mongering about doing business in Uganda, the Treasury Department has supported a pause in new public lending to the dissenting African nation's government.

The report all but admitted that Uganda has been slapped around as an example to other countries considering similar policies.

While punishing dissenting national elements of the global south, the Biden administration has also worked with apparently like-minded developed nations to fight policies thought regressive. To this end, the State Department's special envoy to advance the human rights of so-called LGBTQI+ persons apparently "convened senior officials from various countries for rapid coordination in response to proposed anti-LGBTQI+ legislation."

In addition to working to void legislative resistance to LGBT activism universally, the Biden administration has leaned on governments to kill the practice of "conversion therapy" practices globally, having "engaged governments to encourage them to stop sponsoring, funding, and/or otherwise supporting CTP."

Conversion therapy is the promotion of straight lifestyles among homosexuals or the provision of reality-affirming remedies to persons with gender dysphoria.

The Biden administration is warring against such efforts but appears altogether keen to support international efforts to ensure that vulnerable persons can undergo activist-approved conversion therapies into mutilated simulations of the opposite sex.

"We have emphasized the importance of ensuring broad access to evidence-based LGBTQI+-affirming care and have highlighted evidence-based resources for families to expand supportive and affirming behaviors with LGBTQ+ youth," said the report.

The report indicated further that the Department of Homeland Security, another executor of Biden's scheme, has enabled refugee and asylum seekers to identify as whatever gender they please on U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services forms "without the need to provide supporting documentation or to match the gender listed on their identity document."

Apparently, the ability for prospective asylum-seekers to conceal their real sex "helps ensure safety and security both in the United States and abroad."

While much of this scheme is outward-facing, some agencies are also ensuring conformity among their own ranks.

USAID, for instance, is reportedly developing a "LGBTQI+ Inclusive Develop E-module" for a training program its workforce will be required to complete.

The State Department emphasized in a release coinciding with the report's release, "Promoting and protecting the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons is a U.S. foreign policy priority."

