Stupid crooks smash flatbed truck through store doors, try stealing ATM using cable attached to truck — and fail miserably

A pair of brain cell-deprived males in Washington state smashed through the double doors of a Walgreens with a flatbed truck and tried to steal an ATM inside store with a cable attached to the truck, but their plan failed miserably.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm at 4:41 a.m. Dec. 9. When they arrived at a Walgreens in the 12000 block of Pacific Ave. S in Parkland, officials said the store's front doors were completed destroyed and the ATM was heavily damaged. Parkland is about 20 minutes south of Tacoma.

'This reminded me of a Three Stooges episode minus one stooge.'

Deputies reviewed surveillance video that shows the suspects using a flatbed pickup truck to smash through the front doors, officials said, adding that the suspects then hooked a cable to the ATM and used the truck to attempt to drag it away.

Authorities said the cable ended up snapping the ATM in half, but the area that holds the cash was still intact and bolted to the floor.

You can view surveillance videos here of their ill-fated caper.

The suspects made a second attempt before fleeing in the truck, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

How are people reacting?

Sarcasm has been on overdrive among commenters on the sheriff's department Facebook page about the incident — particularly in regard to one suspect whose pants were seen on video hanging low around his thighs:

"This reminded me of a Three Stooges episode minus one stooge," one commenter noted.

"Plate left on the truck, so obviously stolen. Safety vest & low drawers? Hell of a team!" another user cracked.

"Bet they moved faster in that 2 minutes than a full 8-hour work day!" another commenter opined.

"Don't you think if you were planning to commit a crime you would at least make sure your pants wouldn't fall off," another user said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!