Supreme Court hands Trump a MAJOR victory on TPS status for Haitian and Syrian migrants

The U.S. Supreme Court has given President Donald Trump a major victory in his mission for mass deportations of migrants from the U.S.

SCOTUS ruled Thursday that the Trump administration was within its power to strip Temporary Protective Status from hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians. The 6-3 ruling overturned a lower court ruling that had postponed the termination of TPS for 6,000 migrants from Syria and 350,000 migrants from Haiti.

'The Trump administration continues to lawfully end the egregious abuses to our immigration system that have hurt Americans for years.'

"The TPS statute plainly bars consideration of respondents' nonconstitutional claims," wrote Justice Samuel Alito in the majority opinion.

While the defendants' attorneys had argued that the administration had acted out of racial animus, Alito noted that "the current administration, which has terminated every TPS designation that has come up for renewal, simply opposes the TPS program, at least as it has been implemented in the past."

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the dissent written by Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote that the plaintiffs "deserve better" than the decision made by the majority.

"True enough that TPS is a temporary program, and that it did not promise the plaintiffs never-ending humanitarian protection," wrote Justice Elena Kagan.

"But the law prevents the program from ending as it likely did here — without the required consultations about country conditions and, as to Haiti, with impermissible race-based considerations tainting the decision."

Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the White House, praised the ruling and reiterated the administration's claim that previous Democratic presidents had misused the TPS program to grant de facto amnesty to migrants.

"It was never intended to be a pathway to permanent status or legal residency, and it is committed to the discretion of the Secretary of Homeland Security," she said. "The Trump administration continues to lawfully end the egregious abuses to our immigration system that have hurt Americans for years."

RELATED: Springfield officials, Ohio activists brace for end to TPS protection for Haitian migrants

Ahilan Arulanantham, a UCLA law professor who argued on behalf of the Syrian plaintiffs, called on Congress to vote to pass legislation in favor of TPS protections.

"Without TPS, millions of individuals who are part of our communities are at risk of being sent back to countries in crisis," he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York responded that Democrats are eager to intervene on behalf of the migrants affected.

"In a cruel and inhumane decision, the Supreme Court just turned its back on more than 300,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians who have worked and raised families here because they faced violence and instability back home. TPS exists for exactly this reason," he said in a statement on social media.

"I have introduced legislation to extend TPS for Haitians and will keep fighting to protect Haitian and Syrian families from being forced back into danger," he added. "America should not turn its back on people who came here seeking safety."

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