Chicago veterinarian arrested for child porn distribution; FBI says he planned to molest baby from surrogacy with his husband

A well-known Chicago veterinarian was charged with distribution of child pornography, and federal officials say he was plotting to molest a baby he was to obtain from surrogacy with his husband.

The federal charges were filed against Adam Stafford King, a 39-year-old veterinary ophthalmologist from Elburn, on Thursday and unsealed on Monday.

Investigators said that they were made aware of King through an investigation into child porn in New York. They allege that King had sent a person in New York videos of child pornography after chatting with them on the Telegram messaging app.

King allegedly interacted under the moniker "@pervichiguy."

Investigators said that King admitted via conversations with the other person that he was attracted to children under 10 years old. They said he sent videos of grown men sexually assaulting children.

King also allegedly admitted to drugging his nieces and nephews in order to sexually assault them.

"I generally use Benadryl," he is accused of writing. "I usually double an adult dose."

Investigators said that King talked about his plan to molest a baby that he and his husband were going to obtain via surrogacy. He sent the person in New York a photo of clothes they had bought for the baby as well as an ultrasound image of the unborn baby.

"I do love the idea of inviting a buddy over when I have my boy," he allegedly wrote, "just has to be someone I can trust obviously."

King was well-known in the dog showing community and had been approved to be a judge with the American Kennel Club. It has since said his judging privileges have been revoked.

He was charged with one count of knowingly distributing child pornography. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail for the man after calling him a "serious danger to children." It is unclear whether he will face other charges related to the investigation and whether the surrogate adoption will move forward.

The FBI said that King was only about a week away from traveling to California in order to attend the birth of the child he allegedly planned to molest before King was arrested.

