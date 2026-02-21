Those who 'take a knee' to Trump will be 'held accountable' when Democrats seize control, Susan Rice threatens

A former official of the Biden and Obama administrations threatened corporations and others who cooperate with the Trump administration during a podcast interview.

Rice made the comments while a guest on the "Stay Tuned with Preet" podcast with former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara.

'This is not going to be an instance of, you know, forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and to our national interest.'

"It's not gonna end well for them. For those that decided that it was, you know, that they would act in their perceived, very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore is very short-term self-interest, and take a knee to [President Donald] Trump, I think they're now starting to realize, 'Wait a minute, you know, this is not popular, Trump is not popular,'" Rice claimed.

"If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and, you know, say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming," she added.

Rice said Democrats would have an "accountability agenda" if they make substantive gains in the midterm elections and curtail President Donald Trump's power.

"You know, companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents," Rice added. "They better be ready for subpoenas. If they’ve done something wrong, they’ll be held accountable, and if they haven’t broken the law, good for them."

She pointed to some polling showing that Americans were souring on the president's record on immigration and economics.

Rice also praised the protest against the president's immigration enforcement operations.

"The people of Minnesota, above all, have shown us how bravely … it is possible to come together and to have an impact, and to do so through peaceful, nonviolent, mass protest," she added. "So I think that is a very important sign, and I think it will have knock-on effects in many other parts of the country."

However, recent polling shows a majority of Americans approved of the president's response to protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

