Suspect accused of stabbing man amid parking dispute broke 'The Untouchables' rule — and painfully paid for his error

Readers of Blaze News no doubt are familiar with the legendary adage from the late 1980s flick "The Untouchables" — in short, one never should bring a knife to a gunfight.

However, folks never seem to learn, as we've seen time and time again.

Well, yet another guy broke the late Sean Connery's rule — this time in Reading, Pennsylvania. And he paid for his mistake in more ways than one.

Indeed, police accused a suspect of stabbing a man amid a parking dispute last Wednesday, but it turns out the stabbing victim had a gun.

"I heard the sirens and then went on Fire Alerts of Berks County, and I saw there was a stabbing, and then I read it, and there was a shooting," Chad Borden, who bartends at Jack's Pub, told WFMZ-TV. "And I thought, 'Oh, OK, it's a little close.'"

See, Jack's Pub is located in the 1500 block of North 10th Street in Reading, which isn't too far from where the argument took place, the station said.

"When we arrived there, we did in fact locate a ... victim with one stab wound," Reading Police Patrol Captain Aaron Demko told WFMZ. "Throughout the investigation, he indicated that he had shot the person [who] attacked him."

Demko added to the station that officers found the other person involved in the altercation — at Reading Hospital.

That individual was identified as 32-year-old Jerry Santos, WFMZ reported, adding that police said Santos suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

What's more, Santos was charged in the wake of the altercation, the station said.

"The suspect [Santos] ... has been charged currently," Demko told WFMZ. "No other charges were filed at this time — just against the suspect [who] stabbed the victim."

Authorities added to the station that Santos was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

Anything else?

Borden told WFMZ that he grew up in — and still lives in — the area and that parking always has been a problem, particularly later in the day and at night.

"More people," he acknowledged to the station. "Everybody has three cars to one house now. There's nowhere to park, especially with the street cleaning. Everybody's got to move their cars, and then there ain't no parking for here."

Demko noted to WFMZ that police have been "actively and constantly addressing the parking issues in the city 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year. The parking authority also is working around the clock to also address those issues. So we deal with them as they come."

