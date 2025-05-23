Suspect laughs on social media about spitting on Ed Martin — and gets nailed with criminal charge

The Department of Justice announced this week it has brought charges against Emily Gabriella Sommer, 32, of the District of Columbia, for allegedly spitting on former U.S. Attorney for D.C. Edward Martin while he was giving an outdoor interview.

The DOJ says it was able to confirm the identity of the leftist assailant because Sommer bragged in comments to Martin's X account about committing the crime. Sommer is charged with one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official.

Law enforcement identified the X account with username @EmilyGabriellaS and display name 'Lefttits' as likely belonging to Sommer.

"During the interview, the suspect, later identified as Sommer, approached Martin and stated words to the effect of, 'Who in the f*** are you?' Martin turned to face Sommer. Sommer then said, 'Are you Ed Martin? You are. Ed Martin.' Sommer lunged at Martin and spit on his shoulder. Sommer then walked eastbound on D Street Northwest and yelled, 'You are a disgusting man. F*** you, Ed Martin. My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served,'" the DOJ states.

RELATED: Ed Martin spit on during outdoor interview with Newsmax

Ed Martin Valerie Plesch/For The Washington Post

The fact Sommer apparently made sure the man she was accosting was Martin before spitting on him bolsters the DOJ's charge against her.

"Law enforcement identified the X account with username @EmilyGabriellaS and display name 'Lefttits' as likely belonging to Sommer," the DOJ explained. "On the evening of May 8, 2025, that account made several posts related to the incident including the following: 'ED, that was me that spit in your face today in front of USDC for D.C. Courthouse.'"

Sommer made the exact same posts, word for word, in multiple posts on X, including to the account for the U.S. Attorney for D.C.

Law enforcement was able to locate Sommer and placed her under arrest on Thursday.

"Among the many reasons that I wear that great coat," Martin later joked about the incident.

While Martin made a splash being the acting attorney for D.C., he was unable to get enough Republicans in the Senate to be officially confirmed. Martin is now the U.S. pardon attorney and associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!