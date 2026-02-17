Suspected gunman arrested outside Congress

Capitol Police announced that they arrested an individual who "appears" to have been carrying a gun outside Congress.

Law enforcement issued a statement Tuesday that officers had arrested a person with "what appears to be a gun" near the United States Capitol, cautioning employees and bystanders to avoid the area.

'One person is in custody.'

"Our officers just arrested a person with what appears to be a gun near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building," the statement reads. "Please avoid the area. We will provide more information when new information is confirmed."

Capitol Police also announced that they temporarily closed Maryland Avenue between First and Third Streets Southwest while they continue their investigation.

Moments after releasing their initial statement, law enforcement said that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat, but advised people to continue avoiding the area.

"At this time, there does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat," the statement reads. "Out of an abundance of caution, please continue to stay away from the area while we investigate and collect evidence. Again, at this time, one person is in custody."



