New poll finds Trump beating Biden in 7 swing states

Results of a new poll published on Monday showed former President Donald Trump ahead of President Joe Biden in seven states considered to be swing states.

The YouGov online poll had Trump winning by 7% in Arizona, 5% in Wisconsin, and by 4% in Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina. He is also beating Biden by 3% in Pennsylvania and 2% in Michigan.

Trump improved in all of those states as compared to the same poll taken in March.

The poll was taken in the days before the assassination attempt on Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.

While the poll was bad news for Democrats in the presidential election, they had other reasons to celebrate — their senatorial candidates in five of the same swing states were winning against their Republican competitors.

In Arizona, Democrat Rueben Gallegos was beating Republican Kari Lake by 7%. In Michigan, Democrat Elissa Slotkin was beating Mike Rogers by 9%.

In Nevada, the Democrat has a 7% margin over the Republican; in Pennsylvania, the Democrat is winning by 12%; and in Wisconsin the Democrat is winning by 7%, according to the poll.

A previous poll showed that Trump got a significant bump in support after the disastrous debate performance from Biden at CNN. 47% of respondents to that poll said they would vote for Trump while only 41% said they would vote for Biden.

Swing states are those whose electorates don't have a strong majority of either Democrats or Republicans and could decide the presidential race in the electoral college.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!