'Symbol of a country adrift': White French boy 'lynched' by pack of thugs who smiled while filming the murder

The leader of the top opposition party in France's National Assembly has joined numerous other lawmakers in raising the alarm about the horrific case of Louis of Narbonne — a white 17-year-old foster kid who was ambushed on the night of June 19 and effectively left for dead by several individuals.

"Louis, 17 years old, was lynched to death with unimaginable violence, filmed by his gleeful assailants, left to agonize through an entire night, and found lifeless on a construction site in Narbonne," Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally party, wrote on Wednesday.

'This everyday barbarity that can no longer be minimized, downplayed, or concealed.'

"He is the symbol of a country adrift, undermined by a barbarization that neither the laxity nor the blindness of our leaders can halt," continued Bardella. "We must dare to break with 30 years of failures if we are to restore order in France."

The suspects — a diverse crew who reportedly knew one another from child welfare facilities — filmed themselves at an under-construction seniors residence punching and kicking in the head of the dying teenager.

The nightmarish footage — which one of the attackers reportedly shared on social media — not only shows the thugs' relentless attacks on the already-unconscious boy but also shows suspects posing for pictures beside the dying teen, whose agonal breathing can be heard throughout.

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Olivier MORIN/AFP/Getty Images

According to the French investigative outlet Frontières, the family authorized the release of the footage "in order to challenge the version put forward by some media outlets describing it as a mere 'brawl.'"

Frontières noted further that "despite the pain, his loved ones refuse anonymity and want the truth to be known."

La Montagne reported that one of the suspects sent the footage to an acquaintance who, seeing the attack and the boy's injuries, promptly alerted the Aude Departmental Fire and Rescue Service. Since the concerned caller allegedly didn't know where Louis had been attacked, first responders were unable to swiftly locate and rescue the boy.

David Leyraud, national supervisor of the Police Alliance, said that Louis was ultimately found on Saturday morning by a construction worker.

Jean-Philippe Rey, the prosecutor of the Republic of Narbonne, said that "when they arrived, the firefighters took the victim, still unconscious. He had bruises in the eyes, multiple bruises on the forehead as well as bleeding in the mouth and nose."

The victim was placed in an artificial coma and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

'While our children are dying, our leaders look the other way.'

Louis was placed in a child welfare facility in May. According to records obtained by L'Indépendant, he filed a complaint with police on May 22 alleging assault by a group. Earlier this month, he filed another complaint — this time accompanied by his youth worker — alleging yet another attack.

One of the suspects allegedly conspired with the other four suspects and lured Louis — who had recently secured a job offer and was set to leave child welfare services — to the construction site in Narbonne on false pretenses, reported L'Indépendant. At the destination, the thugs ambushed the teen.

On the basis of the viral footage, phone records, and the insights provided by the individual who first alerted authorities to the attack — and who contacted authorities with more information after allegedly being threatened by one of the attackers — police arrested and charged five individuals with attempted murder.

The suspects are between the ages of 16 and 19, a senior police officer said. They have been placed in pre-trial detention.

The two adult suspects were previously on the radar of police for alleged minor offenses, including theft and drug use, reported L'Indépendant.

While some of the suspects allegedly gave partial admissions about their roles in the attack, most reportedly claimed ignorance of the plot and said they were just following the others.

Investigators ruled out a racist motive in the attack, according to L'Indépendant, which reported: "The initial findings, resulting from the rapid investigation, in any case rule out a racist motive, as some people hastily suggested."

When asked for more information about the suspects, the Préfecture de l'Aude told Blaze News an investigation is underway. Blaze News has reached out to the Narbonne Public Prosecutor's Office and the City of Narbonne for comment.

One of the victim's friends told Frontières, "I am in a nightmare. I am struggling to believe that Louis is gone."

"While our children are dying, our leaders look the other way," Julien Leonardelli, a National Rally member who serves as a member of the European Parliament, wrote in the wake of Louis' death.

Marine Le Pen, co-founder and parliamentary leader of the National Rally party, wrote, "The ordeal of young Louis, 17 years old, lynched in Narbonne, breaks the heart and fuels immense anger among the French in the face of this everyday barbarity that can no longer be minimized, downplayed, or concealed."

"Through endlessly refusing to swiftly and effectively punish acts of delinquency, those in power, backed by the left and the far left, have sent a disastrous message: that of permanent impunity," continued Le Pen.

The National Rally leader stressed that 2027 — when France will hold its next presidential election — will mark an end to "this savagery and this unbearable ultraviolence."

The news of yet another brutal slaying of a young teen by remorseless individuals quickly crossed the Atlantic.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey wrote, "The video of that poor boy in France, Louis, is too much to bear. Why is it the same kinds of people *everywhere* who commit these acts of subhuman violence? Truly animalistic monsters. God help us."

While multitudes around the world condemned the boy's lynching, Raphaël Arnault — a leftist activist who serves in the National Assembly as a member of the radical France Unbowed party — downplayed the attack, noting, "For years this kind of tragedy has existed for young people left abandoned," and complaining about "the media uproar and the racist horrors of the far right."

A march is planned in Narbonne this weekend in remembrance of the victim.

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