Taking a cruise to Mexico? Here's what you need to know amid cartel chaos

Some cruise lines decided to bypass stops in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, this week due to ongoing violence in the country following the death of cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes.

Oseguera, a 59-year-old drug lord who led the Jalisco New Generation cartel, was killed by the Mexican army during a security operation over the weekend in the town of Tapalpa. Six other cartel associates were also killed in the raid.

'We've made the decision to shift itineraries on a handful of sailings to bypass Puerto Vallarta for the next few weeks.'

Oseguera's death sparked violence in the streets from his apparent supporters, who set fires to vehicles and blocked roads in western Mexico.

The U.S. briefly issued a shelter-in-place order for tourists in certain parts of Mexico, including Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Ciudad Guzmán, Tijuana, Chiapas, and Michoacán. That order was lifted on Tuesday.

Carnival Corporation told Blaze News that it had altered itineraries to skip stops in Puerto Vallarta.

"Our team has been monitoring things in Mexico throughout the week, and cruise tourism has continued to operate normally across most of the country. That said, we've made the decision to shift itineraries on a handful of sailings to bypass Puerto Vallarta for the next few weeks," Carnival Corporation said. "Our cruise lines are directly notifying affected guests and travel advisors."

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line also stated that the company had bypassed a scheduled stop in Puerto Vallarta.

"The safety and well-being of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit are always a top priority. Due to ongoing security operations and the recent U.S. travel warning issued for select areas in Mexico, Norwegian Bliss' scheduled call to Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 25, 2026, has been canceled. We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation and any additional itinerary updates for ships scheduled to call to Mexico in the near future will be communicated directly with impacted guests," the spokesperson told Blaze News.

Royal Caribbean told Blaze News on Wednesday that "the safety and security of our guests and crew are always our top priority" but that there had not been any changes to the cruise line's visits.

"Should there be, we will contact impacted guests and travel agents directly," the company said.

