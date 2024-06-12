Wisconsin teachers resign after asking student on Snapchat to participate in foursome, according to high school report

Two female teachers resigned after a Janesville School District probe found that they had sent sexually explicit messages and photos to at least one student of a high school in Wisconsin.

Joseph Craig High School officials were tipped off to the inappropriate conduct after a teacher saw photos of Alexsia Saldaris, her colleague, in lingerie on a cellphone of one of the students on April 11. The teacher reported it to officials, and they opened an investigation into the teacher.

'... involving cuddling, flirting, and the implication of alcohol.'

The probe found that Saldaris and another business education teacher, Jennifer Larson, had sent messages via Snapchat to one student while they were all on a field trip between April 7 and April 9. The messages included suggestions of "cuddling" and including another student in their "fun," according to WMTV-TV.

Saldaris also allegedly allowed the student to "take a lap" with the district van in a parking lot and kissed the student in the van while she was taking off her shoes.

The report said that Saldaris then sent the student five images of herself in lingerie and other undergarments on April 9. Other messages indicated that they planned to meet on the weekend.

Saldaris admitted to sending the images while Larson admitted to sending messages “involving cuddling, flirting, and the implication of alcohol," according to the report.

At one point, Saldaris had reportedly sent a message telling the student that their relationship had to end, and he agreed.

Both teachers were placed on administrative leave on April 12, and the district accepted their resignations on April 22.

Saldaris had only been a teacher for one year while Larson was an 11-year veteran. Larson was also the school advisor for the Wisconsin DECA, a group focused on fostering leadership skills in young people.

WMTV said that the school had concluded its investigation and the Janesville Police were considering filing criminal charges over the incidents.

Janesville is a city of about 65k residents on the southern border of Wisconsin.

