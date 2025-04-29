Middle school teacher faces rape, sodomy charges over accusations of years-long sexual abuse of 12-year-old boy

An Alabama middle school teacher has been hit with rape and sodomy charges in relation to accusations of years-long sexual abuse of a 12-year-old boy that first began eight years ago, according to authorities.

On Thursday, 47-year-old Jill Brisendine Campbell was arrested by officers with the Opelika Police Department. She was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy. Campbell has since been released on a $35,000 bond.

Campbell is a teacher at Opelika Middle School.

Campbell – who has reportedly taught at the middle school for more than 20 years – was placed on administrative leave after the eye-opening child sexual assault allegations surfaced.

Citing the Opelika Police Department, the New York Post reported that the alleged sexual abuse started in 2015, when the student was just 12 years old. However, the investigation did not begin until April 15, 2025, when police received a tip from a former student, according to AL.com.

“The victim reported that the acts occurred when they were in 7th and 8th grade and attending Opelika Middle School. An investigation revealed evidence that corroborated the victim’s statement,” the Opelika Police Department stated.

According to court documents obtained by WRBL-TV, Campbell is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the student up until 2017.

Investigators claimed the alleged victim contacted Campbell via text messages, in which she reportedly confirmed the illicit relationship occurred while the student attended Opelika Middle School.

Citing court documents, People magazine reported that the complaint described the situation as an "inappropriate sexual relationship."

Opelika City Schools is fully cooperating with the investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

“Protecting our students is a priority and responsibility we all share. If you have any information about this case or any other crime, we urge you to come forward,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said.

Anyone with additional information on the child abuse case is urged to contact detectives at the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.

Opelika City Schools declined to provide People magazine with further remarks on the investigation.

Campbell is scheduled to return to court on May 7.

