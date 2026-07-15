15-year-old girl allegedly shot and killed 5 of her family members with 16-year-old boy, police say

Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly shooting seven people and killing five in a crime spree over the weekend.

Illinois State Police said all of the victims were related to the 15-year-old girl, who has been charged as a juvenile. Ja'ymier Davis, 16, of East Saint Louis was arrested and is being charged as an adult.

'It's all because y'all wanted to be together, so ... they wanted to eliminate everybody that had a problem with the situation.'

The investigation began after human remains were reported on Sunday at the Samuel Gompers Homes public housing complex, according to Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly at a press conference.

Three victims were shot and killed at that location, while two others were shot and killed at two separate locations at Jones Park and 39th and Summit streets. Two others were shot at Jones Park and transported with serious injuries to a hospital.

The husband of one of the survivors spoke to KSDK-TV and said the couple had posted a "hit list" on Instagram.

"It's all because y'all wanted to be together, so ... they wanted to eliminate everybody that had a problem with the situation," Lamarian Smiley said.

He said his wife was one of the victims but that the pair had run out of bullets and were unable to kill her.

The alleged killers also cut off one of the thumbs of the girl's 74-year-old grandmother, Patricia A. May.

Smiley also said that the gun used in the spree was stolen from the girl's mother.

"Her daughter took the keys from her purse, unlocked the lockbox, and took the firearm," he added. "The police were notified as soon as they found out that the firearm was taken."

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office says it's requesting the 15-year-old suspect be charged as an adult as well.

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Smiley indicated that be believes mental illness was to blame.

East St. Louis is a city of about 18,500 residents located in the southwest part of the state.

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