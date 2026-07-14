Taco Bell releases statement after being reportedly identified as a possible source of parasite causing 'explosive' diarrhea

Thousands of Americans are getting infected with the cyclospora parasite, and health officials are looking at Taco Bell as one possible source of the uncomfortable outbreak.

The Mexican fast-food chain reportedly stopped serving some fresh ingredients at some of its locations, and the Washington Post reported that federal and state health officials are now probing the chain.

'FDA certainly is continuing its traceback investigation on multiple produce items, also including locations that are reported by the case patients.'

The parasite can infect hosts who eat contaminated produce and may cause weeks of watery diarrhea and "frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell issued a statement saying that it had "voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients" at some restaurants "as a precautionary measure."

The chain added that it would continue to monitor the situation and "follow the guidance of public health authorities."

Donald Prater, the acting deputy commissioner for food at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, would not confirm if Taco Bell is being investigated.

"FDA certainly is continuing its traceback investigation on multiple produce items, also including locations that are reported by the case patients before they became sick," he said.

Officials outlined several steps people can take to avoid the discomforting parasite:

Heating food to 158 degrees F or above to kill the parasite;

Peeling produce to reduce the chance of infection from the parasite being present on the surface; and

Washing all fresh produce under clean running water, even if you plan on peeling it, and whether or not it was pre-washed.

More than 1,000 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed by health officials in more than half of U.S. states, and up to 7,000 cases are suspected.

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Those who believe they may be coming down with the sickness are advised to contact health officials and specifically ask for the cyclospora test.

Cyclospora infections can be treated with antibiotics, rest, and plenty of hydration.

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