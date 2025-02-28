'Tell your f**kin' stupid-a** dad to come f**kin' talk to me!' Male, 45, who appeared to punch boy, 14, faces another felony

A 45-year-old male who was caught on video last month threatening the life of a 14-year-old boy who was sitting on a motorized bike in an Indianapolis neighborhood — and even appearing to punch the victim — has been charged with a second felony.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday said Jason Harrell faces an additional felony intimidation charge over threats made in the video against the boy's father as well as a misdemeanor intimidation charge for threats against the boy's uncle, the Indianapolis Star reported.

'I see you on this f**kin' street again, I'm gonna kill you and your dad, you understand?'

After video of the attack against the boy came to light, Harrell was charged with two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and one count of intimidation, WTHR-TV reported. According to WTTV-TV, the intimidation charge is a Level 6 felony, and the two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury are Class A misdemeanors.

Marion County Jail records show Harrell was still incarcerated Friday afternoon with no bond, and his next court date is March 11.



What's the background?

Video of the incident — which has been viewed 14 million times — is timestamped just after 3:20 p.m. Jan. 25. It shows the male, who's dressed in a green shirt and driving a white vehicle, pulling up to the boy, who's wearing a helmet and sitting on the motorized bike. The man seems to accuse the teen of "going the wrong way."

The male soon shouts at the boy, "Tell your f**kin' stupid-ass dad to come f**kin' talk to me! I see you on my goddamned street again, I'm gonna f**k you up! Get the f**k outta here, you understand?"

Then the male exits the vehicle, walks around the rear of it, heads to the sidewalk, and approaches the boy while hollering, "You f**kin' understand?" The boy replies, "Yes, sir."

With that the male yells, "Get the f**k off my street!" before shoving the boy off the motorized bike and allegedly punching him.

"I see you on this f**kin' street again, I'm gonna kill you and your dad, you understand?" the male hollers at the boy before adding, "If I see you on this f**kin' street again, I'm gonna f**kin' kill you!"

With that the boy and the male ride away from the scene.

The Star, citing charging documents, added that the male in the video also threatens the life of the boy's uncle and calls the uncle a homophobic slur.

WTTV said officers spoke to the teenager, who stated he was riding his motorized bike on the road when a white vehicle rapidly approached him. Court documents indicated that the 14-year-old pulled over to the side of the road, WTTV noted.

The documents said that the vehicle’s driver — later identified as Harrell — stopped next to the boy, extended his arm out of the vehicle, and pushed the teenager off of his bike, WTTV said. This portion is not on the surveillance video.

Harrell then drove down the street, turned around, and pushed the boy again as he was picking up his bike, WTTV reported, adding that court documents said Harrell then punched the 14-year-old in the face while he was still on the ground.

While the boy reportedly was still wearing his full-face helmet at the time, WTHR said the teen told police the punch gave him a bloody lip.

Image source: Britney Schwitzke, used by permission

Britney Schwitzke — the boy's mother — told police that Harrell frequently would become upset by neighborhood kids riding motorized bikes either on the sidewalk or in the road, WTHR said.

"He's threatened them lots of times," Schwitzke told WTHR. "He sent the police to my house lots of times, but they always say they're not doing anything wrong. They stay in the neighborhood. They're not out on the main roads or anything like that. They're outside, playing, being kids."

Court documents indicate that police visited Harrell's house in the 800 block of Aberdeen Drive, where he allegedly told police children riding on motorbikes "plagued" the neighborhood, WTHR noted. Harrell then allegedly denied pushing or hitting the boy, saying he only yelled at him for his "habitual" behavior, WTHR said.

Police arrested Harrell and took him to the Marion County jail, WTHR reported, but Schwitzke said her son is afraid of what Harrell might do after he gets out of jail.

"Just after they took him away in cuffs, he asked me, 'How long is he going to be in jail? When's he going to get out? If he gets out, is he going to come to the house and try to kill me?'" Schwitzke recounted to WTHR.

You can view a video report here that aired prior to Harrell's court appearance Tuesday morning. It includes a redacted version of the surveillance video and an interview with Schwitzke.

One big positive

Earlier in February, more than 500 bikers rode through Indianapolis to show their support for the attacked teen, WXIN-TV reported. Ride organizer John Glass told the station, “No matter what’s going on in your life, you don’t touch a kid. There’s no excuses for any of that."

Glass and others came up with the idea of organizing a ride to show the boy he isn’t alone, WXIN said: “You’ve got a community behind you, this community loves you, and you’re going to have plenty of outreach. We’re going to give you plenty of other places to ride that bike than just on the street. That I can guarantee you!”

