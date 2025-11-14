'Temporary crumbs': Out-of-touch Democrat gives stunning rebuke of Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' policy

Democrats are once again taking aim at President Donald Trump's policies, but this time they are aiming toward one of his most popular campaign promises.

Trump debuted his "No Tax on Tips" policy on the 2024 campaign trail, which quickly earned the support of the majority of Americans irrespective of their political affiliation. The policy later made its way into Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Congress passed along party lines in July.

'Nevadans know who put more money back in their pockets, and it wasn’t the Democrat frauds.'

Although Trump's landmark legislation was rebuked by Democrats, some singled out the No Tax on Tips provision as a positive policy. Despite the bipartisan support, other Democrats continue to reject even this popular policy.

One Democratic operative offered a particularly tone-deaf criticism, calling the policy mere "crumbs."

"D.C. Republicans are giving temporary crumbs to working families," Lindsay Reilly, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said of the provision, according to Politico. "Meanwhile, millions of families are at risk of losing their health care, hundreds of hospitals could close, and countless Americans could lose their jobs — all to pay for permanent tax cuts for billionaires.”

Not all Democrats share Reilly's sentiments. Some Democrats actually support the idea of minimizing taxes on tips or even getting rid of them altogether. Rep. Steven Horsford (D) of Nevada — a state where many workers depend on tips — went so far as to create his own version of the legislation to address tax on tips, saying that "the Republicans got their bill wrong from the beginning."

Because some "out-of-touch" Democrats like Horsford have tried to reclaim the idea of eliminating tax on tips, the National Republican Congressional Committee argued that effort is an indicator of the policy's popularity.

“Nevadans know who put more money back in their pockets, and it wasn’t the Democrat frauds who are trying to claim credit,” Christian Martinez, a spokesperson for the NRCC, told Politico. “Out-of-touch Democrats Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee can’t lie their way out of this one.”



