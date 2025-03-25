Tennessee GOP to nonprofits: House criminal illegal aliens, pay the price

Tennessee Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that, if passed, would hold nonprofit organizations that house illegal aliens liable for crimes committed by their residents.

House Bill 811, or Senate Bill 227, was introduced earlier this year and co-sponsored by state Rep. Rusty Grills (R) and Sen. Brent Taylor (R).

'Deter criminal activity.'

It seeks to amend the Tennessee Code regarding the liability of charitable organizations.

Currently, TN Code § 29-34-213 reads, "A charitable organization providing services to the community is not liable for a loss, damages, injury, or death that results from providing services, unless the charitable organization's conduct in providing services constitutes gross negligence or willful and wanton misconduct."

If HB 118 passes, the code's language will be amended to hold organizations responsible for criminal activity committed by illegal aliens housed in its shelters.

Referring to the above-mentioned section, the proposed legislation states, "Notwithstanding subsection (b), a charitable organization that provides housing to a person who the charitable organization knows is unlawfully present in the United States may be held liable for a loss, damages, injury, or death resulting from a criminal offense committed by the person who is unlawfully present in the United States while the person is receiving housing services from the charitable organization if the charitable organization's conduct in providing housing constitutes negligence, gross negligence, or willful and wanton misconduct."

Grills told WZTV that the bill does not intend to incriminate organizations providing shelter accommodations.

"It's to deter criminal activity," he stated.

The news outlet reported that Grills and Taylor plan to add amendments to proposed legislation to provide additional clarity.

Charitable organizations have pushed back on the bill.

Reverend Enoch Fuzz, a senior pastor with the Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, told WZTV, "You can't hold anybody liable for the actions of somebody except for the person themselves."

When pressed about whether he vows to shelter illegal aliens, Fuzz responded, "I pledge to help people, and I've lived my whole life anchored in wanting to help people."

"What if they go on to commit a crime?" WZTV asked Fuzz.

He replied, "Well, what if anybody goes out to commit a crime?"

Sam Siple with the Nashville Rescue Mission told the news outlet, "Our intent here is not to be a sanctuary city, but we are a sanctuary for folks who are looking to get off the dangers of the streets and get some help, get some hope, get some food, get some shelter. So our goal is again to help and provide human services. It's not to enforce immigration."

A separate proposed bill, SB 392, would make it a crime to harbor, hide, or smuggle an illegal alien. Last week, the GOP-backed legislation passed the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee in a 7-2 vote.

Rep. Chris Todd (R) explained, "This creates a Class E felony offense for human smuggling, creates a Class A felony offense for aggravated human smuggling, and expands the offense of human trafficking to include promoting the prostitution of a minor. These are the kinds of things we're talking about here."

"I don't know any [nongovernmental organization] that is doing the right thing that would fall under that," he added.

Meanwhile, on the national level, President Donald Trump's administration has moved to end federally funded housing for illegal immigrants.

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner announced that their agencies would coordinate to stop "wasteful misappropriations" of taxpayer funds toward subsidized housing for illegal aliens.

"American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation's housing crisis," Turner stated. "This new agreement will leverage resources including technology and personnel to ensure American people are the only priority when it comes to public housing."

They pledged to put American citizens first, and Noem declared that the "gravy train" for illegal aliens "is over."

"The Biden administration prioritized illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funding housing at the expense of Americans. Not any more," Noem said. "The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally."