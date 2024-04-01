Texas AG Paxton demands info on DEI practices as part of new probe into Boeing parts supplier

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) launched an investigation into Spirit AeroSystems, a Boeing parts supplier, over “reoccurring issues with certain airplane parts,” according to a Sunday press release from the AG’s office.



Spirit AeroSystems, a former Boeing subsidiary, manufactures the fuselages for Boeing’s 737 airplanes, the same aircraft that experienced a mid-flight door panel blowout earlier this year that led to a massive safety scandal.

“On certain models of the 737, apparent manufacturing defects have led to numerous concerning or dangerous incidents, some of which occurred in-air,” the office’s press release read.

As a part of the newly launched investigation, Paxton is requesting “a variety of documents relevant to manufacturing defects” from Spirit.

“The company must release documents related to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (‘DEI’) commitments and whether those commitments are unlawful or are compromising the company’s manufacturing processes,” the AG’s office stated.

The AG’s Request to Examine letter demands that Spirit produce various documents, including the company’s communications with investors and Boeing regarding the “Mis-Drilled Aft Pressure Bulkhead Holes Defect in Spirit’s products.”

The company also must turn over meeting notes concerning its “Global Diversity & Inclusion Council(s)” and documents it uses to “substantiate its claim that a diverse workplace improves product quality and/or ‘enhance[s] performance’ and/or ‘helps [Spirit] … make better decisions.’

Paxton also requested the personnel file for Joshua Dean, the first whistleblower to sound the alarm on Spirit’s alleged quality control issues. Dean was fired last year for allegedly failing to conduct inspections, the Seattle Times reported. The AG is seeking information and documents concerning Dean’s termination.

Paxton said, “The potential risks associated with certain airplane models are deeply concerning and potentially life-threatening to Texans.”

“I will hold any company responsible if they fail to maintain the standards required by the law and will do everything in my power to ensure manufacturers take passenger safety seriously,” he noted.

As a result of Boeing’s safety scandal following the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident in January, the company announced a management shake-up. In February, Boeing removed Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max program. CEO Dave Calhoun will leave the company at the end of the year, Boeing announced in March. At the same time, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal announced his immediate retirement. Larry Kellner, board chairman, is set to resign and not seek re-election in May.

The National Transportation Safety Board told the Senate Commerce Committee in March that Boeing was “unable to find records” for repairs made to the airplane that experienced the mid-flight panel blowout. The aircraft underwent rivet repairs before it was delivered to Alaska Airlines. Spirit reportedly conducted the repairs, which required the door panel to be temporarily removed and reinstalled upon completion. The agency’s preliminary report found that the door panel was missing all four bolts designed to hold it in place.

Spirit did not respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.

