Texas National Guard pepper sprays 'migrants' trying to cut through fence at border: Reuters video

Reuters on Tuesday posted a video on X that it said shows the Texas National Guard pepper spraying migrants who were trying to cut through a fence at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The clip — recorded Monday at Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, which is across the border from El Paso — shows five people at a heavily barbed-wired fence, a couple of whom use wire cutters to clip it. But they soon make their way down a hill away from the fence once they see authorities arriving, after which the video says guard members use pepper spray to disperse the migrants.

'Let's have MORE of this!! Good job!!'

Commenters on the video seemed squarely behind the guard members' actions:

"Good," one user reacted.

"About time," another commenter said.

"Let's have MORE of this!! Good job!!" another user declared.

"Good stuff," another commenter stated.

"Let me get the headline for you correctly: a group of criminals were thwarted as they attempted to cut barbed wire and illegally enter the U.S.," another user quipped.

"Sad that our own federal government will not defend the border," another commenter noted. "Thank God for Texas!"

"Good best news ever," another user said. "The last time there was a riot; no more."

"So nice to see an elected official actually enforcing the laws of the land!" another commenter reacted. "GOOD GOING TEXAS!!!!!!!!"

"Where's the problem? If what the migrants were doing is legal, then they would not have run away," another user observed. "They were trying to damage US property just like someone who spray paints graffiti on something that they don't own!"

Last week El Paso County Judge Ruben Morales dismissed riot participation charges against 211 illegal aliens caught on video in March rushing the southern border and shoving Texas National Guardsmen.

Morales said he was forced to drop the charges because the state failed to provide a transfer order to move the cases from district to county court and that his "hands [are] tied."

