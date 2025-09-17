'That's why he was shot': College students caught on camera destroying Charlie Kirk memorial

Not even a week after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, leftist activists have come out of the woodwork to protest the show of support and religious awakening to which the tragedy has given rise. While many people face punitive measures for their awful reactions to Kirk's shooting, other awful reactions by leftists still abound across the country.

In a viral video posted Tuesday afternoon, several activists at University of North Carolina Wilmington were recorded smearing paint over a Kirk memorial on a campus boulder.

'You destroy things you don't agree with. That's why he was shot.'

One of the major subjects of the video can be heard arguing with a gathering crowd: "Charlie Kirk is definitely not the morals I support or the religion I support where you're taught to love your neighbor."

While it is not clear which religion the young woman thinks Charlie Kirk was a part of or what her religious views are, she insisted she was religious. She also argued with the crowd about "judging." "It's not my right to judge, but it is also not your right to judge," she said, pointing a paint-covered finger at the apparently peaceful onlookers.

RELATED: Rubio puts visa holders who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death on high alert

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

One of the members of the crowd, apparently concerned by the display, shot back, "If we were judging, we would be taking your paint can and dumping it on you. But we're not, are we?"

Prior to the vandalism, the American flag, a portrait of Kirk, and a quote had been painted on the boulder. The quote read: "'If you believe in something, you need to have the courage to fight for those ideas — not run away from them or try to silence them.' Charlie Kirk 1993–2025."

In the aftermath, the two visible faces of the boulder were almost entirely covered in sky-blue paint, effectively erasing the entire Kirk image. Perhaps ironically, the leftist vandalism left the words "or try to silence them" uncovered near the bottom of the boulder.

"You destroy things you don't agree with. That's why he was shot," one person in the crowd saliently remarked.

Blaze News contacted UNCW's Dean's Office by phone and was told that the situation is "under review." Blaze News did not immediately receive an official statement when we followed up by email, as directed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!