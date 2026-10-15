Season 6 trailer of hit show 'The Chosen' promises explosive retelling of Jesus' crucifixion

Fans of the popular multi-season show dramatizing the life of Jesus Christ were thrilled when the trailer for the latest season was released Thursday.

"The Chosen" famously received support from one of the largest crowdfunding campaigns ever and has become a hit with hundreds of millions of viewers.

'Season Five was the powder keg. In Season Six, it explodes.'

"This is it. We’re at the toughest part. Season Six covers the 24 hours of the events surrounding Jesus’ death," read the description from show creator Dallas Jenkins on social media.

"It was painful to shoot, and it’s painful to contemplate," he continues. "But if there’s one thing I want you to take away from this season, it’s that Jesus chose this path. He even tells the apostles he could be rescued from it if he wanted. He chose surrender and humility and sacrifice. Knowing that should make this story a little less painful."

Jenkins concludes, "Season Five was the powder keg. In Season Six, it explodes."

The show's creator told BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey that he began writing about the life of Jesus after his bright future as a director appeared to collapse along with a box office disaster.

"It was in 2017 that my feature film came out that completely bombed at the box office," Dallas said in the 2022 interview.

"In just a couple hours, I went from being a director with a very bright future to being a director with no future," he explained.

He said he received a message from a stranger on Facebook about the biblical story of Jesus feeding 5,000 with fish and loaves that changed his life.

"Remember, it's not your job to feed the 5,000. It's only to provide the loaves and fish," the message read.

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"In that moment, my life changed. I felt more than ever like God was present. ... I felt more cared for in that moment than ever," Jenkins added.

Season 6 of "The Chosen" will be released on Prime Video November 15.

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