The illegal aliens picked up by ICE in Maryland while Van Hollen was in El Salvador

The White House released a list of illegal aliens who have committed serious crimes and have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Maryland while Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has been advocating for the release of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia, a suspected MS-13 gang member, was deported back to El Salvador, causing backlash from Democrats and the mainstream media. Van Hollen is in El Salvador to pressure the government to release him back to the United States.

"Where was his concern when an accused killer was allowed to roam free due to the so-called 'sanctuary' policies of his state’s second-most populous county? Van Hollen didn’t say a word about the radical policies that put his constituents at risk," the White House said on Wednesday.

'This is about bringing home a man they ADMIT should've never been abducted. I won't rest until then.'

Here are some of the illegal aliens recently arrested in Van Hollen's state:

Jing Ming Long, Chinese citizen. He has a conviction for sex trafficking in Bel Air, Maryland.

Salvador Vasquez-Rivera, El Salvadoran citizen. He has a conviction for sexual abuse of a minor.

David Alejandro Orellana-Aleman, El Salvadoran citizen. He is a high-ranking leader of the MS-13 gang who controlled gang operations across the U.S., Mexico, and Europe.

German Ronal Del Cid Carranza, El Salvadoran citizen. He is a known member of the MS-13 gang with a conviction for possession of a loaded handgun.

Wilmer Antonio Echenique-Navarro, Venezuelan citizen. He is a known member of Tren de Aragua.

On Wednesday, while Van Hollen traveled to the Central American country, ICE in Maryland arrested Jose Sebastian Morales-Gutierrez, a 40-year-old citizen of El Salvador. His criminal history includes convictions for assault in the second degree and sex offense fourth-degree sex contact in Anne Arundel County, according to a senior administration official.

due to his wife having previously petitioned a Maryland court for a protective order against him for alleged domestic violence. Abrego Garcia's conduct while he was in the United States has been scrutinized

Despite Abrego Garcia having received his due process, which determined his asylum claim could not be granted, Van Hollen remains committed to bringing him back to the United States.

"This is about bringing home a man they ADMIT should've never been abducted. I won't rest until then," he said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!