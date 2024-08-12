The story behind Elon Musk's big fight with Scotland's former leader Humza Yousaf: 'Make my day'

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf recently took a break from criticizing Israel online to lash out at Elon Musk for weighing in on the racially charged riots now sweeping the United Kingdom. Whereas Britons with dissenting views are increasingly being pressured into silence and even punished in the U.K., Yousaf — who claimed Musk was advancing white supremacist ideology — found himself instead dealing with an American citizen not similarly limited in his ability to reply.

Musk gave Yousaf a taste of his own medicine, suggesting the leftist politician was a "super racist."

Possible legal battle

Scotland's Sunday Mail reported that Yousaf had not ruled out legal action in response to Musk's racism accusation and that he was "considering all options."

'I dare that scumbag to sue me.'

BLM activist Aamer Anwar, Yousaf's lawyer, told the paper, "Anybody who goes on social media, even if they own the platform and thinks that free speech is absolute whether in the UK or USA, needs to think again. Free speech carries responsibility and if you break the law there are consequences, as we have seen in recent days."

"Elon Musk has effectively painted a target on Humza Yousaf's back with his completely unacceptable, untrue and inflammatory comments," said Anwar.

It's unclear whether Anwar similarly regarded his client's suggestion that Musk was a racist as inflammatory.

"The primary issue that may arise from the postings of Mr Musk is how others choose to ride on the back of the fire he is clearly igniting," continued the BLM lawyer. "If others choose to incite racial hatred against Humza or others, they should expect multiple years in prison. Social media is not a law-free zone and where actions are criminal and harmful you can expect the full force of the law."

Musk doubled down on his previous comments and dared Yousaf to take him to court.

"He's obviously super racist against white people," wrote Musk. "I dare that scumbag to sue me. Go ahead, make my day."

How it started

Blaze News previously reported that Axel Rudakubana, the 18-year-old son of Rwandan immigrants, stormed into a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England, on July 29 and butchered three girls — Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice da Silva Aguiar, and Bebe King. Rudakubana also grievously wounded five other children and two adults.

Authorities, handcuffed in part by policy, refused to disclose the attacker's nationality or release his name upon arrest, prompting many to suspect that he was an asylum seeker and/or possibly another Muslim extremist.

Protests and riots — fueled further by longstanding frustrations with unchecked migration, British Islamicization, coverups, a failure of assimilation, and certain similarities shared by recent attacks on vulnerable Britons — soon began to sweep the country.

Musk's criticism breaks thin skin

Libs of TikTok shared a video of British riots, posing the question, "Wtf is going on in the UK. Total madness," to which one user replied, "The effects of mass migration and open borders is what's going on."

Musk commented, "Civil war is inevitable."

Yousaf subsequently went on CNN to complain about British politician Nigel Farage and Musk, claiming the latter "is one of the most dangerous men on the planet. He uses his billions — he is unaccountable to anyone — to amplify far-right, white supremacist ideology."

According to Yousaf, Musk is "hoping for civil war in some parts of Europe including in the U.K., and instead of using X as a platform for good and using his enormous wealth for good, he is using it, I think, for the most wicked evil possible."

'Anybody who goes on social media, even if they own the platform and thinks that free speech is absolute whether in the UK or USA, needs to think again.'

The former Scottish leader suggested further that Britain's new leftist prime minister, Keir Starmer, should consider better ways to effectively clamp down on the kind of speech undesirable to the powers that be.

In a corresponding post on X, Yousaf wrote, "It is not the working class that is responsible for spreading disinformation about Muslims and migrants. It is men with power and wealth like Elon Musk and Nigel Farage who amplify far-right conspiracy theories. We must get organised and confront their hateful ideology."

Yousaf did not limit his attacks to CNN or X. He also insinuated Musk was a racist in an interview with Scotland's Sunday Mail.

Yousaf deemed 'super, super racist'

After Yousaf publicly maligned Musk, the Tesla CEO tweeted, "[Yousaf] is super, super racist. Scotland gave him everything and yet he loathes white people. This is obvious, because he has never complained about the race of any other country's leadership."

"There are over 200 countries in the world most of whom have single-race leadership," continued Musk. "Why is he only attacking Scotland."

The tech magnate appears to have been referencing Yousaf's June 10, 2020, speech, where the leftist politician criticized the perceived lack of diversity in the Scottish parliament.

Blaze News previously reported that Yousaf complained that in Scotland — where 96% of the population is white and a combined 4% of the population is Asian, black, mixed, or of other ethnic groups — "there has not been a single black member of the Scottish Parliament, to our shame; there has not been a single woman MSP of color, to our shame; and the only four ethnic minority MSPs have all been Scots Asian males."

Yousaf then listed and emphasized the race of the persons then in positions of power in Scotland. After noting they were white, he said, "That is not good enough."

The former first minister was far from finished complaining about Scotland, which offered his immigrant mother an alternative to suffering further indignities in Africa.

In the speech, he noted that the meetings he had attended more or less reflected the demographics of Scotland, stating, "Some people have been surprised or taken aback by my mention on my social media that at 99% of the meetings that I go to, I am the only non-white person in the room."

Musk indicated Sunday that if Yousaf actually goes through with a lawsuit, it would likely backfire.

The tech magnate noted that legal discovery in such a case would demonstrate that "however big a racist he's been in public communications, he is vastly worse in private communications."

