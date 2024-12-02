Theo Von explains why he is no longer a Bernie-loving Democrat: 'There's certainly an attack on white males'

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von explained why he went from identifying as a Democrat and supporting a socialist senator to being sympathetic to President-elect Donald Trump.

Von was speaking to Prof. Scott Galloway on the comedian's podcast when he made the comments about his place in the political environment. The 44-year-old said he had been a supporter of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

'I definitely see it as a lot of people feel embarrassed to be white, you know, and that's a shame because you didn't choose to be white.'

"You look at [Joe] Rogan used to be a Democrat. He was a leftist. I'm a Bernie fan. It's like these people f***in' alienated my heroes in the Democratic Party. It's gotten, like, very bizarre," said Von.

"I mean the political part of it is very bizarre to me," he added. "But there is a lot about what you're saying. A man wants to feel like it's okay to be a man, and sometimes you leave the house like: 'Is it okay to be a man? Do I have to check my d*** at the door of this restaurant or whatever?' It feels like that sometimes, you know, and it's not how somebody should feel. I think it's great that we're talking about this."

Trump appeared on Von's show just ahead of the election, and many believe the campaign's focus on alternative media outlets helped lead to his stunning victory.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Von also talked about the shaming of white males in society.

"There's certainly an attack on white males, it feels like. And then if you're white, ... you can't be like, 'Hey, can we do a white help group?' Because suddenly you're racist. There's definitely this shaming of being in white skin," Von said.

"We're constantly doing that, reliving the past or refocusing on the past and using it as a scope to aim at the present, you know, and it's not very fair," he added. "I definitely see it as a lot of people feel embarrassed to be white, you know, and that's a shame because you didn't choose to be white. And a lot of white people didn't have s***, dude. You know what I'm saying?"

The entirety of the interview with Galloway can be viewed on Von's page on YouTube.

