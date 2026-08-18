'Threats will not stop us': Lila Rose's pro-life group tells radicals to pound sand after legal threat over calling abortion 'killing'

A pro-life group threatened with legal action for daring to refer to an abortion as the "killing" of a human being has made abundantly clear that it will not be making any apologies or retractions.

More than refusing to oblige an activist group's legal demands, Live Action, a pro-life organization founded by Lila Rose, has leaned into the fight, reiterating that "abortion kills a child and that every baby deserves a chance at life."

'They know that controlling the language is essential to making abortion easier to accept, because people intuitively understand that abortion kills a child.'

The demands

Abortion in America is a radical activist group co-founded by Cecile Richards, the deceased former Planned Parenthood president who made millions of dollars helping snuff out millions of American lives and was awarded the nation's highest civilian honor for her efforts by former President Joe Biden in 2024.

The activist group's litigation arm, Amplify Legal, sent a cease-and-desist letter on July 15 to Live Action on behalf of 13 individuals who were referenced in reports published by the pro-life advocacy nonprofit's news arm.

In its 19-page letter, Amplify Legal complained that Live Action News had "repeatedly written about our clients intentionally 'killing' their babies" and accused the pro-life organization of engaging in a "pervasive pattern of publishing false and defamatory statements condemning our clients."

Amplify Legal alleged that Live Action News not only mischaracterized the conditions of some of the babies whom its clients aborted but that its characterization of abortion as "killing" was, in at least one case, false.

Upon learning that her unborn son Nolan suffered from multiple abnormalities, including a condition called Potter Syndrome and that there was a deficit of amniotic fluid around him, Megan Kling — a Wisconsin-based abortion activist — traveled to Minnesota to have her pregnancy terminated at 23 weeks.

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According to the Wisconsin Examiner, physicians induced premature labor, and the baby perished an hour after delivery.

An April 15, 2025, Live Action News article discussing the boy's tragic death referenced his mother's expression of fury in an interview over having to leave the state to end her pregnancy.

Kling told the Wisconsin Independent in February 2025, "I was honestly very angry that the only option in the state of Wisconsin for me was to carry that baby to term. I still want to have a third healthy child someday, and it was infuriating to be in that doctor’s office and have the doctors not be able to help me due to politics."

Amplify Legal took particular offense to the way Live Action News framed Kling's above quote by writing, "Kling was angry that she couldn't have Nolan killed in her own home state."

The pro-life publication also noted that an induced abortion, such as that apparently pursued by Kling, "always carries the intent to kill the baby."

Amplify Legal took issue with the wording of the pro-life group's article as well as its title — "Mom encouraged to abort baby, even as doctors worked to save others like him" — stating that "each of these statements and the plain implication that Ms. Kling intended to kill her child due to mere 'health challenges' are false and defamatory."

"Live Action News and Ms. Flanders disseminated (1) unprivileged statements, (2) to a large public audience, (3) that expressly assert and aggressively insinuate multiple provably false factual claims, which (4) are the very type of fabricated assertions — e.g., that a mother killed her baby — that any reasonable person would understand as inflicting serious and predictable reputational harm," alleged Amplify Legal. "This conduct satisfies every element of defamation under Wisconsin law."

'We will win.'

In addition to demanding that Live Action News refrain from issuing further "false statements" about Kling and its other clients, Amplify Legal demanded that the pro-life group delete the relevant content and issue retractions.

Kling said in a statement that Live Action's behavior "is cruel, twisted, and borderline obsessive. That’s why I’m proud to join with the other families to demand an end to Live Action’s hate and abuse."

Lauren Peterson, the CEO of Abortion in America who served as a writer on former President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign, stated, "The harm caused by this deliberate spread of disinformation adds to the trauma these families have already experienced because abortion bans prevented them from receiving the compassionate medical care they needed."

The response

"The answer is 'no,'" the legal group representing Live Action said in an Aug. 17 response to the abortion group's demands.

Peter Breen, the executive vice president of the Thomas More Society — the legal group representing Live Action — noted:

Live Action will not cease reporting on abortion. It will not desist from expressing the view — shared by tens of millions of Americans and by the pro-life movement your clients have made careers of publicly opposing — that abortion takes the life of a living human being and is accurately described as "killing." Live Action will not delete its archive, will not retract protected opinion, and will not submit its future coverage of public figures, public lawsuits, public convention speeches, and public political campaigns to your pre-clearance.

After spending 14 pages explaining why Amplify Legal apparently has no legs to stand on and should go pound sand, Breen reiterated: "Your demands — all six — are rejected in toto. Live Action will continue to report on abortion, on the litigation industry that has grown up around it, and on the public advocacy of the public figures who wage that pro-abortion campaign — your clients included."

In conclusion, Breen noted that Live Action will "continue to call abortion what its editors, tens of millions of Americans, the State courts, and the Supreme Court’s own opinions have called it: 'killing.'”

"Abortion is an act of killing. It deliberately ends the life of a living human child. That is the truth abortion activists want to forbid anyone from saying out loud," Lila Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, said in a statement. "They want abortion placed beyond moral judgment, even when the child targeted is disabled or has received a difficult diagnosis. They know that controlling the language is essential to making abortion easier to accept, because people intuitively understand that abortion kills a child and that every baby deserves a chance at life."

Rose noted further that "legal threats against our First Amendment right to speak will not change that mission. Threats will not stop us from calling abortion what it is or from fighting for the right of every child to live. We will keep fighting, and we will win."

Abortion in America said in a statement to Blaze News, "Live Action has repeatedly accused grieving families with wanted pregnancies of 'wanting to kill' their babies. These statement are both inaccurate and cruel. Our clients will be weighing all of their options."

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