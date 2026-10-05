Mexican woman arrested for trying to smuggle $628K worth of cocaine into the US, CBP says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Blaze News exclusively that a 35-year-old woman from Mexico was caught smuggling cocaine into the U.S. Tuesday.

The discovery was made after a CBP officer referred the woman driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue for secondary inspection on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

The driver and the passenger were both arrested, and the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.

The woman was accompanied by a 30-year-old male U.S. citizen passenger in the vehicle.

Officers utilized a canine as well as a non-intrusive inspection system to discover a total of 18 packages secreted inside the Rogue.

The packages allegedly contained more than 47 pounds of cocaine. CBP officials estimated the street value of the narcotics to be about $628,458.

The driver and the passenger were both arrested, and the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.

"This seizure demonstrates the dedication and vigilance of our officers at the Laredo Port of Entry,” said Albert Flores, the port director of the Laredo Port of Entry, to Blaze News.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains committed to safeguarding our communities by preventing dangerous narcotics from entering the country," he added.

Special agents of Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the seizure.

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"Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin," CBP said, "the dedicated men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alongside our law enforcement partners, have arrested and removed thousands of criminal aliens from the country — including gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers — to make our communities safer."

More than $350 billion worth of international trade flows through the Laredo port of entry, according to 2025 records. Nearly 40% of the trade between the U.S. and Mexico goes through that port.

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