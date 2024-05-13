Thug sucker punches actor Steve Buscemi in face — yet another broad-daylight, random attack on NYC street

A male sucker punched actor Steve Buscemi in the face last week in yet another broad-daylight, random attack on a New York City street.

Police told CBS News they responded to a 911 call about an assault around 11:48 a.m. Wednesday.

The news network reported that officers were told an unidentified individual punched a 66-year-old man in the face in front of 369 3rd Avenue, the New York Police Department said last week in a news release that didn't name Buscemi; the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for treatment of bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye.

Buscemi's publicist on Sunday said the actor "is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY," CBS News added.

The NYPD said the suspect was "wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, blue T-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag," the news network reported, adding that there were no arrests, and the investigation was continuing.

Buscemi is a beloved Brooklyn native and former New York City firefighter who rushed to the site of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 terror attacks to join his former fire company, Engine 55, the New York Post reported.

The veteran actor is well-known for roles in movies such as "Armageddon," “Fargo," “Reservoir Dogs," and "The Big Lebowski." The Post noted that Buscemi also received high praise for his work in the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire.”

More of the same

Blaze News in late March reported that a number of horrified women said males punched them in unprovoked, broad-daylight attacks on Manhattan streets. In April, an attacker punched a New York University female administrator in the face in broad daylight. On May 1, a New York City judge reportedly set free a suspect accused of sucker punching a woman and breaking her jaw in a late March attack in Brooklyn — then, the judge retired to Florida days later.

Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after being punched in the face in New York City youtu.be

