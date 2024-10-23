Tim Ballard's attorney gives eyebrow-raising explanation for semen allegedly deposited on accuser's skirt

During a hearing earlier this month, Tim Ballard's attorney, Mark Eisenhut, offered a startling theory about semen found on the skirt of one of Ballard's accusers. Eisenhut indicated that Ballard may have masturbated onto the skirt in response to a meeting with a "high-end escort" named Juli.

Celeste Borys has accused Ballard of sexual misconduct while the two worked together at Operation Underground Railroad from October 2022 until September 2023. According to Borys and her attorney, Suzette Rasmussen, Ballard sexually assaulted Borys 30 times during that 11-month period, as Blaze News previously reported.

'So when he masturbated, your position is that it got on the skirt?'

One such alleged assault occurred on Jan. 8, 2023, when Borys and Ballard flew to Mexico for a supposed operation. Borys later stuffed a leather skirt she had been wearing that day into a drawer.

DNA from semen was later extracted from the skirt. A Utah County detective confirmed that "the DNA was a 100% match of Ballard’s DNA" and that Borys' husband had been excluded, Borys and her attorney asserted in court documents.

A Utah state crime lab has yet to confirm the results of the DNA test.

At an Oct. 3 hearing regarding a sexual violence protective order against Ballard, Eisenhut claimed to court commissioner Kim Luhn that while his team had yet to examine "the skirt, the semen, or the test results," his client did apparently ejaculate on Borys' skirt after returning with Juli to his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Mexico in the hopes of getting information from her.

"He actually gets the information out of her," Eisenhut said of Ballard and Juli, "but the problem is, she now wants to have sex."

Eisenhut then went on a tangent, discussing prostitutes in seedy areas who are often ready and willing to sell their services — and Ballard's determination to remain faithful to his wife and family.

After some time, Commissioner Luhn interjected and asked: "So when he masturbated, your position is that it got on the skirt?"

"He was in her room," Eisenhut replied, now referring to Ballard and Borys. "He used her skirt to do it, and that's the excuse he used with the prostitute." In other words, Eisenhut suggested Ballard may have masturbated as an "excuse" not to have sex with Juli.

Eisenhut reiterated that this alleged semen deposit "could have and probably did happen."

Luhn ultimately granted Borys the sexual violence protective order against Ballard, which compels him to remain at least 250 feet from her and avoid all contact with her. The order is set to expire in October 2027.

"We commend the court for its careful examination of the full context surrounding this case. By taking the time to understand the grooming, manipulation, and threats and dangers faced by the victim, the court has demonstrated a commitment to justice and safety," Rasmussen said in a statement to Blaze News. "This decision not only protects the victim, but also reinforces the importance of a judicial system that prioritizes safety and accountability."

In response to a request for comment, Ballard spokesperson Chad Kolton told Blaze News: "The commissioner's decision in the [Borys] PO matter is considered a recommendation. The judge will make a final ruling."

Neither Ballard nor Borys still works at Operation Underground Railroad. OUR did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to note that the hearing was held before Commissioner Kim Luhn, not Judge Kristine Johnson. A previous version of this article attributed comments to Judge Johnson that were actually made by Commissioner Luhn. We regret the error.

