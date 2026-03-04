Tim Tebow shows disturbing map of the child sexual abuse material epidemic on US soil

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow presented U.S. senators with a disturbing map, revealing 338,000 U.S. IP addresses allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material.

Tebow testified on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, which held a hearing about confronting child trafficking.

'This is a fight of good vs. evil, and we are losing.'

Tebow, the chairman and founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, explained to lawmakers that he attended a meeting in Lyons, France, in 2023 alongside experts in victim identification, and they determined that there were more than 57,000 abused and unidentified children who appeared in multiple images.

Just two years later, that number has grown to over 89,000, Tebow stated, citing INTERPOL's database.

Tebow's map was blanketed with a sea of red pins, each marking the location of an alleged offender. Also indicated on the map were blue pins, showing the locations of open law enforcement investigations; however, those markings were few and far between.

"There's a red dot map right over there over my right shoulder," he told lawmakers. "That's just a six-month screenshot of the U.S., and every red dot that is on there is someone that is downloading, sharing, or distributing child rape images, almost all under the age of 12."

Tim Tebow. Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

He described the map as showing over 338,000 red pins, adding that an estimated 55% to 85% of those are also alleged "hands-on offenders."

While pointing to the map, Tebow stated, "If you could also look, there's blue dots on there. You can't really see them, but the blue ones are the ones that are under investigation."

Tebow's written testimony noted that the map was based on Justice Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program data.

"We have to do a whole lot more, and we have to do it faster because every day we wait, they're suffering. They're crying. And I believe right now many of them are praying that we would respond," Tebow told lawmakers. "The question is, will we actually accept the responsibility of caring for these boys and girls and truly protecting them, or are we just going to continue to talk about it?"

During the hearing, Tebow noted that it is nearly impossible to estimate how many children are being abused and have yet to be identified.

"That's just one database," he said. "So, one of the things that we would ask and plead this committee to work on is an international treaty of getting all of the different databases to work together to deconflict so we actually get a ground truth on what the number is."

He stated that Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, Canada, Australia, and INTERPOL each maintain separate databases.

Josh Hawley. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Subcommittee Chairman Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) shared data from INTERPOL, which estimated that of the images of unidentified and exploited children, 60% were victims under 12, and 4.3% were infants.

Tebow advocated the passage of the bipartisan Renewed Hope Act of 2026, highlighting that it would allow the Secretary of Homeland Security to hire 200 more victim identification specialists and child exploitation investigators. He pointed out that currently, there are only 10 such specialists.

"Law enforcement needs more resources, more support ... a bigger rescue team," Tebow wrote in a post on social media. "This is a fight of good vs. evil, and we are losing."

