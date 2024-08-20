Tim Walz apparently misleads about his personal story again, this time about IVF treatments his wife never received

Democratic vice presidential pick Tim Walz is once again under metaphorical fire after his wife clarified that she never underwent IVF treatments to bear the couple's two children, as Walz has led people to believe.

In a statement to CNN published on Tuesday, Gwen Walz clarified that she and her husband used intrauterine insemination, not in vitro fertilization, to have children.

'Today is IVF Day. Thank God for IVF, my wife and I have two beautiful children.'

Gwen Walz characterized the IUI process as "incredibly personal and difficult" and as a "journey" of "desperation that can eat away at your soul."

"Like so many who have experienced these challenges, we kept it largely to ourselves at the time — not even sharing the details with our wonderful and close family," she said in the statement.

Though the couple actually used IUI, Tim Walz has repeatedly indicated that his wife became pregnant through IVF. As recently as April, Walz's team mailed out a campaign fundraising letter in an envelope with the message "My wife and I used I.V.F. to start a family," the New York Times reported.

Several weeks ago, Walz went on MSNBC to celebrate so-called IVF Day and note its apparent association with his family. "Today is IVF Day. Thank God for IVF, my wife and I have two beautiful children," he said.

In February, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos conceived via IVF should be considered children under the law.

Walz immediately slammed the ruling in a post on his government Facebook account, indicating the ruling was a "deeply personal" matter for his family since he and his wife availed themselves of "reproductive health care like IVF" to have children.

"Don’t let these guys get away with this by telling you they support IVF when their handpicked judges oppose it," he continued.

Even after Walz was selected to be the Democratic VP candidate earlier this month, he continued to make IVF seem "personal" for him.

"Even if we wouldn’t make the same choice for ourselves, there’s a golden rule: Mind your own d*mn business," he said at the rally in Philadelphia where Harris introduced him as her running mate. "Look, that includes IVF. And this gets personal for me and my family."

At another campaign stop in Arizona, Walz once again asserted that "IVF and reproductive care" were "personal" issues for him.

Now that Gwen Walz has revealed that she and her husband never used IVF, the Harris-Walz campaign has had to explain his seemingly misleading statements.

"Governor Walz talks how normal people talk. He was using commonly understood shorthand for fertility treatments," said campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg.

Since joining the Democratic ticket, Walz has had to play defense for seemingly misrepresenting several key aspects of his personal story.

Most notably, members of his former unit in the Minnesota Army National Guard have accused Walz of engaging in stolen valor for retiring early when a deployment in Iraq loomed large, for falsely claiming he "carried" weapons "in war" even though he never served in a combat zone, and for using the rank of command sergeant major when he actually retired at the lower rank of master sergeant.

Lauren Hitt, another spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, claimed that Walz "misspoke" when he referenced carrying weapons into battle.

When Walz first ran for Congress in 2006, his then-campaign manager, Kerry Greeley, apparently lied about the circumstances surrounding Walz's DUI arrest more than a decade earlier when he was pulled over for driving nearly 100 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Greeley denied that Walz was "drunk" when he was arrested in September 1995, even though at least one test showed he had a blood alcohol level of .128. Greeley also blamed much of Walz's behavior that night, including his "balance issues," on "deafness" rather than inebriation.

"He couldn’t understand what the officer was saying to him," Greeley insisted.

Greeley also claimed without evidence that the judge in Walz's case reprimanded the arresting officer for his insensitivity to Walz's hearing loss.

A full transcript of Walz's subsequent court appearance is still publicly available. Walz pled guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving, admitted that he "drove a vehicle in a manner as to indicate an indifference or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property," and paid a $200 fine plus court costs. His license was also suspended for 90 days.

The transcript does not include any reprimand of the trooper by the judge or make any reference to Walz's hearing issues. Walz did have surgery to repair damaged ear bones sometime in 1995.

